Change of command marks new chapter at BJACH

Photo By Jean Graves | Col. Patrick W. Miller, commander of Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, speaks with...... read more read more Photo By Jean Graves | Col. Patrick W. Miller, commander of Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, speaks with Whitney Albright and Donna Howe, field representatives for U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., during the reception following the BJACH change of command ceremony June 11 at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson, Louisiana. see less | View Image Page

FORT JOHNSON, La. —In a ceremony steeped in Army tradition and heartfelt reflection, Col. Patrick W. Miller assumed command of Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital on June 11 at the Bayou Theater. He succeeds Col. Alisa R. Wilma, who led the hospital for the past two years.



The change of command was presided over by Brig. Gen. Yolonda “YR” Summons, commander of Medical Readiness Command, West and director of the Defense Health Network West. Summons praised both the outgoing and incoming commanders while celebrating the hospital’s mission and its people.



“Today we focus on two exceptional officers who have dedicated their careers to defending our nation and supporting the well-being of our service members,” Summons said. “Col. Wilma led with grit, grace and genuine care—ensuring Soldiers, staff and patients alike were seen, heard and supported. And Col. Miller brings calm confidence and proven commitment. He’s exactly the right leader for this moment.”



During her remarks, Summons highlighted the warm culture and professionalism evident throughout the facility.



“As I walked the halls yesterday, the culture was clear, people were smiling, service was outstanding, and pride was everywhere,” she said. “This team punches above its weight, and it shows. For greatness, look to the West—because the West is the best.”



Wilma, a U.S. Army veterinarian, was the first of her profession to command an Army hospital. Reflecting on her tenure, she expressed deep gratitude for the BJACH team.



“When I arrived, I had never worked in a hospital before,” Wilma said. “The learning curve was steep—but this staff gave me the tools, the support and the trust to succeed. BJACH is a family. We train, we stretch, we adapt—and we always come together to get the mission done.”



She shared that, upon leaving the office, she left behind two symbolic items for her successor: a snow shovel and an umbrella—meant to represent the commander’s job of clearing the path for others and shielding the team from distractions.



Miller, who most recently served in the Office of the Surgeon General, expressed his honor and enthusiasm for joining the team.



“I stand here humbled and energized,” Miller said. “BJACH has a reputation for excellence, and I’ve already seen it firsthand. I’m grateful to be the newest member of this team, and I’m ready to lead, listen and serve.”



He acknowledged the strong foundation built by his predecessor.



“Col. Wilma set the standard. I’ve got some tough shoes to fill—but luckily, I have plenty of experience shoveling snow,” Miller joked, referencing both the symbolic items Wilma left behind and his own New York upbringing.



Miller concluded with a call to unity: “It’s no longer ‘you, they or them’—it’s ‘we, us and ours.’ Together, we’ll provide the best.”



Wilma departs Fort Johnson for her next assignment with the Defense Logistics Agency at Fort Belvoir, Virginia.



The ceremony concluded with the playing of the Army Song and a reception hosted at the Warrior Center.