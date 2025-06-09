LCDR Chris M. Bell Wins the Military Chaplains Association Distinguished Service Award

MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, Hawaii – Lieutenant Commander Chris M. Bell, 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, was awarded the Military Chaplains Association Distinguished Service Award for an active duty chaplain serving with the United States Marine Corps. Chaplain Bell has been recognized with this significant award for his exceptional dedication and impactful ministry to the Marines and Sailors of 3d LCT. The award acknowledges Chaplain Bell’s tireless efforts in bolstering the spiritual readiness, resilience, and overall well-being of the unit, both at home and during deployments.



Chaplain Bell is instrumental in the development of Marines and Sailors in operational excellence. Chaplain Bell’s training not only encourages resilience in warfighters, but it also fosters growth in competence, character, and builds connections among the unit. Chaplain Bell has been instrumental in the Marines understanding and development of their spiritual fitness. His coordination with base resources ensured the Marines, Sailors, and families of 3d LCT were provided the best available resources through the challenging training cycle and deployments. Understanding the unique challenges that servicemembers face, Chaplain Bell ensured families received support as they prepared for separation and navigated the complexities of reintegration.



Chaplain Bell’s holistic approach to spiritual fitness extended to the unit’s core values. Chaplain Bell led impactful sessions with multiple companies, reaching hundreds of Marines and Sailors and fostering a deeper understanding and commitment to the principles that define their service. The positive impact of these efforts was clearly demonstrated in the unit’s moral, a testament to the Chaplain’s proactive care.



In 2024, during his deployment to northern Luzon, Philippines, Chaplain Bell proactively established a Religious Ministry Team that brought vital support directly to geographically dispersed Marines and Sailors. His dedication ensured timely and effective religious ministry was available, even in challenging environments. He also cultivated strong relationships with local communities, fostering goodwill and providing opportunities for service members to connect with the locals around them.



Earlier this year, Chaplain Bell acted as the sole military chaplain during a 6-week training exercise at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii. Chaplain Bell led his team in providing spiritual support to over 1,000 Marines, Sailors, and Soldiers during this large-scale training exercise. He skillfully facilitated a diverse range of religious services and provided individual counseling, demonstrating a profound understanding of the varied spiritual needs within the armed forces.



“Chaplain Bell’s dedication is truly remarkable,” said the Regimental Chaplain of 3d MLR, Lieutenant Commander Brian E. Myers. “He consistently goes above and beyond to ensure our Marines and Sailors have the spiritual and emotional support they need to thrive, both personally and professionally. His impact on this unit is truly immeasurable.”



This award is a well-deserved recognition of Chaplain Bell’s unwavering commitment and dedication to provide religious support to the Marines and Sailors of 3d LCT and a powerful example of the vital role chaplains play in maintaining the strength and resilience of our armed forces.



3d Marine Littoral Regiment is a combat-credible U.S. Marine Corps unit specializing in Stand-in Force operations in contested littoral zones. Stationed on Oahu, Hawaii, and deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region, 3d MLR is committed to promoting regional security and stability through strategic partnerships and collaborative efforts with Allies and partner nations

