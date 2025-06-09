Mouth Taping: A New Trend–But What Are Its Effects on Oral Health?

Courtesy Photo | Supporters of mouth taping claim it can address several problems caused by mouth...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Supporters of mouth taping claim it can address several problems caused by mouth breathing during sleep. These range from improved immunity to curing sleep apnea, a common sleep disorder resulting in your breathing repeatedly stopping and starting during sleep. see less | View Image Page

Mouth taping is the practice of using surgical tape to keep your mouth closed during sleep. It’s recently gained popularity as a potential solution for mouth breathing and its related health issues. But is it supported by science or is it just another viral trend?



Why mouth taping has gained popularity

Supporters of mouth taping claim it can address several problems caused by mouth breathing during sleep. These range from improved immunity to curing sleep apnea, a common sleep disorder resulting in your breathing repeatedly stopping and starting during sleep.

According to mouth tape-advocates, here are some of the potential oral health benefits of mouth taping:



• Dry mouth prevention: Breathing through the mouth evaporates saliva, leaving your mouth dry and open to a variety of problems. These include bad breath and an increased risk of cavities and gum disease. This inhibits saliva’s protective function on your oral health.

• Snoring and sleep apnea: The idea here is mouth taping helps prevent snoring and keeps sleep apnea from worsening.



Important considerations and potential risks

While the benefits of mouth taping may sound appealing, it’s important to consider any potential risks. These may include:

• Difficulty breathing: If you have a stuffy nose, allergies, a deviated septum, or any other condition that makes it difficult to breathe through your nose, mouth taping could lead to difficulty breathing.

• Skin irritation: The tape itself can cause skin irritation, redness, or even allergic reactions around the mouth.

• Sleep disruption: Feeling like you can’t open your mouth can cause anxiety or even a panic attack. Discomfort or difficulty breathing can also disrupt sleep.



The CDC hasn’t issued a statement promoting or discouraging mouth taping. Douglas Elsesser, a program analyst with the Dental Program Branch of the TRICARE Health Plan at the Defense Health Agency, advised those interested in the benefits of mouth taping to instead “focus on addressing the root causes of mouth breathing.”



When it comes to mouth taping, here are some things to consider:



• Seek professional medical advice: Mouth taping isn’t a treatment for diagnosed sleep apnea. Make sure you’re seeking treating from a professional.

• Seek scientific evidence: Some small studies suggest potential benefits of mouth taping on mild sleep apnea. More research is required to confirm any benefits and the safety of mouth taping.



If you're considering mouth taping, talk to your dentist or your medical doctor first. They’ll be able to talk with you about what’ll work best for you. They may also refer you to a sleep specialist.



Tried and true ways of helping dry mouth

If you’re concerned about the effects of dry mouth, there are plenty of options to help! The CDC recommends drinking plenty of water and chewing sugarless gum. Ensure you also avoid smoking cigarettes, using tobacco products, and drinking alcohol.