Crew Chiefs of Nellis

Airmen from the 757th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron’s Bolt and Thunder Aircraft Maintenance Units were honored as Dedicated Crew Chiefs during a ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, May 30 and June 9. Both events recognized a total of 32 maintainers for their commitment, expertise and leadership in aircraft maintenance.



The DCC program is a long-standing Air Force tradition that entrusts experienced crew chiefs with the direct responsibility for an individual aircraft. This distinction fosters pride, ownership and accountability, ensuring mission readiness and peak aircraft performance.



“To ensure mission success, we make sure to supply our pilots with airworthy and mission-capable aircraft,” said Senior Airman Michael Lebeck, one of the newest DCCs. “To become a DCC you must have in-depth knowledge, a strong work ethic, and a desire to do your best every day.”



According to Senior Airman Nicholas Morrison, a 757th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief and newly appointed DCC, embodying the Air Force Core Values and maintaining a strong work ethic are key to having the honor of becoming a DCC.



“Airmen should step up and take the initiative in learning new skills and do the right thing even when it’s challenging,” said Morrison, one of the newest DCCs. “Aspiring DCCs should also show a willingness to perform the tasks of a DCC and abide by the Air Force’s core values.”



Each DCC selectee underwent a rigorous evaluation process that included maintenance performance assessments, documentation accuracy checks, and leadership reviews. Once designated, DCCs take on key maintenance responsibilities within the unit, serving as mentors to junior Airmen while leading critical maintenance operations.



“To be selected as a Dedicated Crew Chief, Airmen are expected to demonstrate a high proficiency in their craft and strong leadership traits,” Morrison said. “The whole Airman concept is considered when determining whether someone is ready to take on this responsibility.”



The 757th AMU plays a vital role in supporting advanced fighter operations at Nellis, contributing directly to high-tempo exercises such as Red Flag, Green Flag, and Weapons School Integration. The unit is responsible for equipment maintenance of assigned aircraft, including servicing, pre-flight and post-flight inspections, launch and recovery operations, munitions loading, and scheduled or unscheduled maintenance.



With this formal recognition, these 32 Airmen now join the proud lineage of maintainers whose names are painted beneath the canopy rails of some of the world’s most advanced fighter aircraft.



“Having your name on a jet is a badge of pride that DCCs wear proudly,” explained Morrison. “It empowers Airmen to take greater ownership of their jet.”

