Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Proctor, Vermont

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Felix J. Shostak, a Soldier killed in action during World War II, will be interred Jun. 14 at Saint Dominic Cemetery, Proctor, Vermont. Clifford Funeral Home will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



In August of 1944, Shostak was assigned to the 860th Bombardment Squadron, 493rd Bombardment Group, in the European Theater of Operations. On Aug 18, Shostak was a crewmember onboard a B-24H “Liberator,” when it was struck by anti-aircraft fire after a bombing raid on a German position near Boussicourt, France.



Shostak was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Sept. 19, 2023.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



The process begins with locating the Family member most closely related to the missing Soldier, known as the primary next of kin, followed by a request for Family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.



Once a Soldier has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the Family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process including burial with full military honors.



For additional information about Staff Sgt. Shostak go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/4034434/pilot-accounted-for-from-world-war-ii-shostak-f/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact Clifford Funeral Home, (802) 773-3010.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2025 Date Posted: 06.11.2025 14:54 Story ID: 500356 Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US Hometown: PROCTOR, VERMONT, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Proctor, Vermont, by William Costello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.