I am The 908th: Senior Airman Nyana Geisler

Photo By Senior Airman Juliana Todd | Senior Airman Nyana Geisler serves as an Aeromedical Evacuation Technician with the...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Juliana Todd | Senior Airman Nyana Geisler serves as an Aeromedical Evacuation Technician with the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron. Geisler enlisted in December 2022, entered Basic Military Training in July 2023, and graduated from her technical school in March 2024. By November 2024, she had already completed her five-skill level training and was later recognized as the 908th Flying Training Wing’s Airman of the Quarter for the fourth quarter of 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd) see less | View Image Page

Senior Airman Nyana Geisler serves as an Aeromedical Evacuation Technician with the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron.



AETs are among the most versatile professionals in the Air Force medical field, providing emergency and routine care during aeromedical evacuation missions. They deliver both emergency and routine patient care on the ground and in-flight, often working in fast-paced environments, functioning in roles similar to licensed practical nurses and emergency medical technicians.



“At first, I didn’t fully know what to expect with this career field,” said Geisler. “But now that I’m in it, it gives me more drive to want to do more.”



Geisler enlisted in December 2022, entered Basic Military Training in July 2023, and graduated from her technical school in March 2024.



Despite the delayed start, she quickly distinguished herself through her exceptional work ethic and her dedication to volunteering at other medical sections around the base clinic.



By November 2024, she had already completed her five-skill level training and was recognized as the 908th Flying Training Wing’s Airman of the Quarter for the fourth quarter of 2024.



“I would just say you have to be mentally tough for this job,” she said. “Sometimes you won't always be sure of what’s going on but as long as you’re actively seeking answers, you’re going to do just fine because everybody’s a little confused, right?”



Geisler’s motivation comes from both within and from her family, especially one of her younger siblings who is considering joining the military.



“I’m just trying to be a good example of what someone in the military should exude,” she said.



Though she is still working toward becoming fully mission qualified, she embraces each challenge as an opportunity to grow. She looks forward to traveling with her unit and training to the ability to help those in need.



Initially, Geisler viewed enlisting as an opportunity to get on her feet and access valuable benefits, particularly educational support, but now she is noticing more and everything she is able to offer as well.



Outside the uniform, she works as an onsite medical representative at an Amazon fulfillment facility and is pursuing a degree in mechanical engineering, utilizing her education benefits to make her long-time goals a reality.



Balancing work, military obligations, and education isn’t easy, but Geisler finds strength in staying flexible and grounded.



“You know, you can’t take everything so seriously. That mindset kind of helps you get through life easier. Things happen—you just have to roll with the punches, go with the flow.”



Geisler is a shining example of commitment, adaptability, and service, both in uniform and in the community.