87th APS wins Reserve Command logistics readiness award

The 87th Aerial Port Squadron recently won the Air Reserve Component Terminal of the Year Category II award as part of the Air Force Reserve Command Logistics Readiness Unit awards for Fiscal Year 2024.



As part of the submitted package, the squadron, which consists of around 160 members to include two full-time Air Reserve Technicians and part-time traditional Reservists, was judged based on three categories: direct mission support, innovative management and quality of life programs.



The unit awards recognize squadrons, depot units and other AFRC organizations that excelled in performance and made outstanding contributions to the Air Force and/or Department of Defense logistics readiness mission.



“We have a phenomenal team at the 87th APS,” said Maj. Michael Harrison, 87th APS commander. “We have an established tradition of high performance with a close-knit team. We wanted to ensure the work our people are doing and the culture we maintain had a chance to be seen and recognized at a higher level.”



During FY24, members of the unit deployed in support of Operations Inherent Resolve and Spartan Shield, executing around 1,500 air mission and moving 13,000 tons of cargo which earned them a 380th Air Expeditionary Wing Team of the Quarter award.



“I’m particularly proud of two accomplishments,” said Capt. Anthony Busellato, 87th APS operations officer. “First, our team’s response during Operation Swords of Iron … demonstrated our readiness and ability to execute under pressure and contribute to critical global events.”



Operation Swords of Iron included a 72-hour Secretary of Defense-driven deployment that was the first C-17 force element mobilization and enabled the swift deployment of approximately 140 members and 126 tons of cargo.



“Secondly, I am incredibly proud of our work supporting the Big Safari program,” Busellato continued. “It is a U.S. Air Force program that began in 1952 and provides management, direction and control of the acquisition, modification and logistics support for special-purpose weapons systems derived from existing aircraft and systems.”



The operations officer said joint inspections of 37 tons of U.S. command and control and munitions assets with a value of $6.6 million were conducted, delivering “critical air defense capabilities.”



“This involved meticulous planning, coordination and execution to ensure the safe and timely movement of sensitive assets, thereby directly contributing to the nation's defense under duress,” he explained. “These accomplishments make me proud because they highlight our team's dedication, expertise and ability to deliver critical support when and where it’s needed most.”



Additionally, the squadron was involved with the Pentagon’s FrankenSAM program that repurposed air defense weapons from a variety of global parts.



“The squadron’s coordinated airlift support for this program stands out as a prime example of our capabilities,” Busellato said. “Transporting $3.5 million in critical U.S. command and control assets through 48 airlift missions and delivering related equipment showcased our ability to rapidly and reliably deploy vital resources in support of national security objectives and our commitment to assisting our allies. This directly reflects our core mission of providing agile and responsive global mobility.”



The 87th APS couldn’t have achieved this award without the cohesion of a unit built on heritage.



“Our squadron has focused on teambuilding and team morale for the last year to ensure we continue the legacy of the 87th that has been around for quite some time,” said Tech. Sgt. Kelly Sloan, 87th APS cargo processing/special handling supervisor. “That emphasis has come from leadership but isn’t implemented without the buy-in of every member in the squadron.



“Each member plays an important role in ensuring our culture remains consistent at every place the 87th goes,” Sloan continued. “It’s a culture other squadron's try to emulate. Our Airmen should be proud to know the work matters, both on and off duty, and is being recognized by people globally.”



Harrison said winning the award has been met with “excitement and pride” throughout the unit.



“We talk often as a squadron about the culture of excellence and community we strive constantly to build and maintain,” he continued. “Being recognized by AFRC is concrete validation for the work we’ve done as a team, as well as the culture we’ve built and maintain.”



This sentiment was felt at the group level for which the APS falls under.



“I can attest to the professionalism, hard work, dedication, leadership, and more importantly, the amazing culture the Port Dawgs have created in that squadron,” said Col. Robert Wengerter, 445th Mission Support Group commander. “Super proud of them all.”



This award doesn’t only showcase the squadron’s past performance but drives their future as well.



“It reflects not only our accomplishments but also our commitment to continuous improvement and our ability to adapt and excel in a constantly evolving environment,” Busellato said. “We are honored to receive this recognition and will continue to strive for excellence in all we do, supporting the Air Force mission and serving our nation with pride.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2025 Date Posted: 06.11.2025 14:50 Story ID: 500354 Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 87th APS wins Reserve Command logistics readiness award, by Amanda Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.