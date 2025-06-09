JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. - Soldiers, servicemembers, friends, family and dignitaries gathered at Watson Hall to welcome the incoming commander of the Army Field Support Battalion-Charleston at Joint Base Charleson, S.C., Jun. 10, 2025.



U.S. Army Lt. Col. Sheron Collins, officially assumed command of the AFSBn-CHS, taking the reins from outgoing commander Lt. Col. Stuart Williams.



“It’s an honor to command and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be in Charleston,” said Collins. “I’m really excited for my family and to be a part of this community.”



The battalion, headquartered at JB Charleston, plays a vital role in executing Army Prepositioned Stocks-3 missions staffed by a trident team of 565 logistics contractors, 31 Department of the Army Civilians, and seven active-duty Soldiers.



“Our greatest success is the people that continue this mission, and I wish the incoming commander all the success in the world,” said Williams.



The Army Field Support Battalion-Charleston manages the movement of Department of Defense cargo and maintains combat and combat support equipment. The battalion plays a key role in ensuring the Army’s ability to rapidly deploy and respond to global contingencies.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2025 Date Posted: 06.11.2025 14:43 Story ID: 500353 Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON , SOUTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Field Support Battalion-Charleston Change of Command Ceremony, by AB Nahaku Takahashi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.