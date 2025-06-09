Army Field Support Battalion-Charleston Change of Command Ceremony

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. - Soldiers, servicemembers, friends, family and dignitaries gathered at Watson Hall to welcome the incoming commander of the Army Field Support Battalion-Charleston at Joint Base Charleson, S.C., Jun. 10, 2025.
U.S. Army Lt. Col. Sheron Collins, officially assumed command of the AFSBn-CHS, taking the reins from outgoing commander Lt. Col. Stuart Williams.
“It’s an honor to command and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be in Charleston,” said Collins. “I’m really excited for my family and to be a part of this community.”
The battalion, headquartered at JB Charleston, plays a vital role in executing Army Prepositioned Stocks-3 missions staffed by a trident team of 565 logistics contractors, 31 Department of the Army Civilians, and seven active-duty Soldiers.
“Our greatest success is the people that continue this mission, and I wish the incoming commander all the success in the world,” said Williams.
The Army Field Support Battalion-Charleston manages the movement of Department of Defense cargo and maintains combat and combat support equipment. The battalion plays a key role in ensuring the Army’s ability to rapidly deploy and respond to global contingencies.
