Installation Management Command-Readiness director makes June 2025 visit to Fort McCoy

Patrick J. Appelman, director of Installation Management Command (IMCOM)-Readiness made a visit to Fort McCoy on June 3 to interact with the Fort McCoy workforce, meet with Fort McCoy Garrison leaders, and more.



According to his biography, as the director of IMCOM-Readiness, he is responsible for installation management activities at 24 active- and reserve-component U.S. Army installations and joint bases located in 16 states, Puerto Rico, and Honduras.



“Appelman and the IMCOM-Readiness team provide support for approximately 1.4 million service members, family members, retirees, and civilians as well as oversight for an annual budget exceeding $2.9 billion for programs across several appropriations and non-appropriated funds,” his biography states. “He oversees 9.1 million acres of land and 347.4 million square feet of facilities with a replacement value of over $182 billion and annual contracts totaling more than $1.4 billion.”



This was Appelman’s first visit to Fort McCoy in 2025. As part of this visit, the IMCOM-Readiness director held a town hall with the installation workforce to discuss current events and news, held a luncheon with garrison directors and leaders, and went to various garrison offices and agencies to meet personally with workforce members.



At the town hall meeting for Appelman, Fort McCoy Deputy to the Garrison Commander Cameron Cantlon welcomed and introduced the director.



“With this workforce, you can see (the success) every day,” Cantlon said. “(It) is really kind of overwhelming to stand back and look at what we get done on a daily basis. So, thank you to everybody in the room.



“Mr. Appelman comes to us from Fort Bragg (N.C.) at the IDR Headquarters,” Cantlon said. “So, he’s been working this job for almost two years now. … We were fortunate to get him on a trip as he goes across the country.”



During the town hall, Appelman gave workforce members an update on ongoing personnel issues, and more.



Appelman said leaders at IMCOM and elsewhere are now more than ever understanding the Army’s workforce in greater detail.



“I’ve seen there's … more respect from Army leadership for what you all do than I've ever seen at any moment in the last 30 years,” Appelman said. “And I think there's more understanding of what you do.”



The director’s visit also came at a time where the installation began one of its busiest months for training. During June, the installation is doing what it has done for decades — supporting the preparing of troops for deployment.



In this case, it’s Wisconsin National Guard’s 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry Regiment. According to the Wisconsin National Guard, approximately 700 Soldiers with the 2nd, 127th are mobilizing to the Central Command area of responsibility in support of Operation Spartan Shield.



June is also packed with weekend training, institutional training, and more at Fort McCoy.



After his one-day visit to Fort McCoy, Appelman visited a few other installations before returning to Fort Bragg.



