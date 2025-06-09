MG Marsiglia Encourages New U-M Lieutenants

Courtesy Photo | Major General Joseph Marsiglia, Commanding General, 3D Theater Medical Command, spoke...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Major General Joseph Marsiglia, Commanding General, 3D Theater Medical Command, spoke at the commissioning ceremony of twelve new 2nd Lieutenants from the University of Michigan Army ROTC Battalion, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on May 2, 2025. Maj. Gen. Marsiglia encouraged these future Army officers to use the leadership skills they have practiced at the University of Michigan, while preparing for the changes the Army and Army Reserve are currently experiencing. Maj. Gen. Marsiglia also looked back on the time he has spent mentoring these new Lieutenant as part of the Working Together Program, sponsored by the Reserve Officers Association. see less | View Image Page

Major General Joseph Marsiglia, Commanding General, 3D Theater Medical Command, spoke at the commissioning ceremony of twelve new 2nd Lieutenants from the University of Michigan Army ROTC Battalion, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on May 2, 2025. Maj. Gen. Marsiglia encouraged these future Army officers to use the leadership skills they have practiced at the University of Michigan, while preparing for the changes the Army and Army Reserve are currently experiencing. Maj. Gen. Marsiglia also looked back on the time he has spent mentoring these new Lieutenant as part of the Working Together Program, sponsored by the Reserve Officers Association.



Maj. Gen. Marsiglia has been participating in the Working together Program mentoring the students of the Wolverine Battalion in partnership with Reserve Officers Association since January of 2025. Maj. Gen. Marsiglia was part of a panel of general officers from the Army, Navy, and Air Force, discussing leadership skills that these prospective 2nd Lieutenants would need to succeed as Army Officers. Maj. Gen. Marsiglia was the only actively serving general officer that was part of the panel and met with the cadets monthly.



"We are grateful to General Marsiglia for taking the time to share his leadership and insight with our cadets as part of the Working Together program,” said Capt. Louis Goldstein, Professor of Military Science for the University of Michigan Army ROTC program. “These future leaders had the invaluable opportunity to engage with him in a way that deepened their understanding of what people-first leadership truly means."



As a native of Grand Rapids, Michigan, and retired police officer, Maj. Gen. Marsiglia has actively sought ways to give back to his community and was excited to participate in the Work Together Program.