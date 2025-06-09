131st welcomes new command chief during change of responsibility

The Missouri Air National Guard’s 131st Bomb Wing conducted a Change of Responsibility ceremony at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, June 6, 2025.



The ceremony, officiated by Wing Commander Col. Jared Kennish, welcomed Chief Master Sgt. Adam Hufty, and bid farewell to Chief Master Sgt. Jason Henke.



Kennish lauded the evening’s honorees for their many years of leadership and service within the wing, charging them with continued excellence in their new roles.



“In my view, there’s really not two people who better represent the very best of the Air Force enlisted corps,” said Kennish. “Both of these chiefs have always put our Airmen first, and their ability to strike a perfect balance between seriousness and levity, between professionalism and approachability is unmatched.”



Hufty, who previously served as the 131st Operations Group senior enlisted leader, originally enlisted in the regular Air Force as an intelligence analyst. He crossed over to the Missouri Air National Guard in 2009.



Hufty’s passion for serving Airmen was evident as he thanked many of his mentors and colleagues in attendance, as well as the wing Airmen he serves in his new role.



“It’s an honor to serve you and the wing as your command chief,” he said. “I’ve already been incredibly impressed with your professionalism, dedication, and commitment to excellence which has been on display all over the world.”



Hufty also highlighted Henke’s leadership and focus during a time of great change in the Air Force.



“Chief Henke’s commitment to the wing has been truly remarkable,” Hufty said. “During his time as the 131st command chief, the Air Force and Air National Guard have undergone some of the biggest, accelerated changes impacting all of our members. His transparent guidance and perspective on leadership has left an indelible mark on our wing, especially with the priority of taking care of our members, civilians, and families.”



Henke leaves the 131st to take on the role of command chief master sergeant for the Missouri Air National Guard in Jefferson City, Missouri.

Henke spoke about the Guard family he leaves behind and the importance of the wing’s B-2 Spirit stealth bomber mission to the state and nation.

“The quality of the Airmen in the 131st Bomb Wing and the unique mission we do generates a certain level of fear in our enemies,” Henke said. “Those who wish to bring harm on us, democracy, and our allies think twice because of what we do day in and day out.”



The 131st Bomb Wing is a classic associate with the regular Air Force 509th Bomb Wing, and responsible for the maintenance operation and support of the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber mission to deliver global strike capability and strategic deterrence of U.S. adversaries. The wing also commands Jefferson Barracks Air National Guard Station in St. Louis, where is it responsible for air operations command and control support to U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2025 Date Posted: 06.11.2025 11:43 Story ID: 500332 Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 131st welcomes new command chief during change of responsibility, by MSgt John Hillier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.