Red Cross volunteers receive commendations for service to community

FORT KNOX, Ky. — Fort Knox leaders recognized over 50 Red Cross volunteers for their service during a June 10 lunch hosted at Samuel Adam’s Brewhouse.

The Garrison command team and Fort Knox Red Cross Warrior Warehouse program manager Amy Grimm presented 12 Certificates of Achievement and 39 Public Service Commendation Medals to service members and civilians who dedicate their time to the program.

“We just want to say thank you to these volunteers,” said Grimm. “They really go above and beyond to help our community at a moment’s notice.

“It doesn’t matter what kind of disaster or emergency case that comes through that door, they’re able to assist in a matter of seconds.”

Congratulations to the following Public Service Commendation Medal awardees:

• Lucia Parks

• Beedee Whelan

• Kedra Wert

• Liz Velasquez

• Alisha Hamilton

• Jennifer Shirley

• Beatrice Shirley

• Sandy Bousum

• Helen Blackston

• Christy Miller

• Mason Miller

• Judy Montoya

• Lela Williams

• Yolande A Djapa Sapeya

• Sharon Vasquez

• Robert Lee

• Janice Lee

• Mary "Betty" Hamilton

• Sherry Pence

• Patricia Jordan

• Diana Yates

• Rayliegh McCarty

• Susy Rendón

• Roger Rendón

• JoAnn Lake

• Teresa LaFollette

• Vanessa Hunt

• Stevie Voldarski

• Melanie Emery

• Kent Shaw

• Jolene Black

• Judy Doehring

• Andrew Doehring

• Asia Wagster

• Danny Dugger

• Marcia Takitch

• Esmeralda Perez

• Tara Leavitt

Congratulations to these Certificate of Achievement awardees:

• SSG Tim Ballenger

• PFC Mirna Muralles

• SSG De'Shawnte Williams

• SSG Jessica Delapaz-Ulvi

• SSG Charles Ulvi

• SGT Isaiah Johnson

• SFC Alex Miller

• PFC Ivonne Perez

• PFC Cristian Negron

• SPC Rafael Marin

• CSM Adin Salkanovic

• SFC Jason Werstak

Editor's note: For more images follow the link to the official Fort Knox Flickr.

