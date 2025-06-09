Minot Airmen conduct ACE demo, enhance bomber interoperability on BTF Europe

MORON AIR BASE, Spain – U.S. Airmen and support equipment from the 23rd Bomb Squadron, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, concluded their deployment to Moron Air Base, Spain, in support of Bomber Task Force 25-3 on May 27.



BTF 25-3 included a short-duration Agile Combat Employment demonstration across multiple theaters, highlighting integration training with NATO allies and partners to improve bomber interoperability.



“Agile combat comes down to three things: projection, presence and flexibility,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Vincent Noel, 23rd BS commander. “What makes this deployment particularly different is the scale. We have a much smaller maintenance footprint, fewer aircraft and less logistical support. So that has driven a lot of creative thinking on our part in order to accomplish the mission.”



During BTF 25-3, a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress aircraft assigned to Bomber Task Force Europe integrated with African partner forces in Morocco during a mission dubbed MIGHTY RHINO.



The bomber integrated with Royal Moroccan Air Force F-16s fighter jets in support of African Lion, the largest annual military exercise in Africa. This integration demonstrated the reach of U.S. airpower and the U.S. Air Force’s lasting commitment to collaboration with partner forces.

Training with joint partners, Allied and partner nations and other units forged the enduring and strategic relationships necessary to confront a broad range of global challenges.



“Bomber Task Force missions are important because they show bombers can go anywhere in the world,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Noah Spitler, 23rd BS director of operations. “What that provides is the ability to put firepower downrange and show our enemies we can put bombers anywhere, at any time.”



This BTF deployment underscored the United States’ commitment to global security and homeland defense, and showcased the ability to rapidly project agile, combat-ready airpower across dynamic environments.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2025 Date Posted: 06.11.2025 13:32 Location: MORóN AIR BASE, ES