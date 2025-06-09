Huntsville Center awards $3 billion energy resilience contracts

Photo By William Farrow | There is a total of 18 MATOC holders, including one small business, and the period of...... read more read more Photo By William Farrow | There is a total of 18 MATOC holders, including one small business, and the period of performance is 10 years (one five-year base period and one five-year option period) with on-ramping opportunities for other small business. see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. -- The U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville (Huntsville Center) awarded a $3 billion Energy Savings Performance Contracts (ESPC) IV, Multiple Award Task Order Contract (MATOC) in support of the Center’s Energy Division.



The Center’s Medical, Information Technology, and Base Operations Support (MIB) Division’s Major Acquisitions Branch (MAB) awarded the MATOC June 9, three-months ahead of schedule. Solicitation for the MATOC was initiated in the April 2024.



This performance-based acquisition allows federal agencies to accomplish multiple energy savings projects inside and outside of the U.S. at multiple government facilities without up-front capital costs and without special Congressional appropriations.



There is a total of 18 MATOC holders, including one small business, and the period of performance is 10 years (one five-year base period and one five-year option period) with on-ramping opportunities for other small business.



Huntsville Center is considered the Army’s expert in Energy Savings Performance Contracts, a tool used to support energy and water resilience policy.



The Center’s ESPC can be implemented and paid for from energy savings within the contract term as contracted Energy Savings Companies (ESCOs) utilizes its private capital to make infrastructure improvements without tapping into the stakeholder’s budget.



“The long-term partnership between Huntsville Center, the ESCOs and our customers requires a high degree of commitment to enable successful outcomes,” said Dale Adkins, Huntsville Center’s acting Energy Division chief.



Adkins said the program’s dedicated and experienced ESPC project development team (PDT) consists of engineers, project managers, cost analysts, contracting officers and legal specialists all working together to ensure the government receives value through third-party financed contracts that allow the Center’s customers to focus appropriated funds on other mission critical requirements.



“This MATOC is an essential tool in the energy toolbox for the Army to support the modernization effort of Terminals, Depots, Activities, Arsenals, and Plants (TDAAPs) and Organic Industrial Base allowing them to get after the deferred maintenance backlog and improve energy and water resilience and security for installations and facilities, which is a significant challenge in this resource constrained environment,” Adkins said.



“The PDT team worked tirelessly to ensure the tool was available ahead of schedule and it is flexible and adaptable for the Army’s energy needs, across the globe well into the future.”



Col. Sebastien Joly, Huntsville Center commander, said the MATOC is a prime example of how the Center’s work force develops innovative and cost-effective engineering tools to directly support the nation’s security interests.



“In line with the administration’s priorities of unleashing resilient and ready energy to the warfighter, this major acquisition provides an invaluable capability to address energy requirements at our installations across the globe,” Joly said.



Huntsville Center, a major subordinate command of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, provides specialized technical expertise, global engineering and acquisition solutions, and cutting-edge innovations through centrally managed programs in support of national interests.



The Center has programmatic and functional boundaries in lieu of geographical boundaries and executes programs, projects and taskings requiring unique, specialized, expert technical competencies not normally accomplished by USACE organizational elements.