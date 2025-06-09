Lt. Gen. Braga Honors D-Day Rangers in Commemorative Speech

Photo By 1st Sgt. Mireille Merilice | Lt. Gen. Jonathan Braga, commanding general of U.S. Army Special Operations Command,...... read more read more Photo By 1st Sgt. Mireille Merilice | Lt. Gen. Jonathan Braga, commanding general of U.S. Army Special Operations Command, helps retired veteran Kenneth Smith stand during a D-Day ceremony commemorating the actions of U.S. Army Rangers who led the assault on Pointe du Hoc, Cricqueville-en-Bessin, June 5, 2025. U.S. military personnel are in France to mark the 81st anniversary of Operation Overlord, the Allied invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944. More than 80 commemorative events take place from June 3 to 8 across approximately 40 communities in the Normandy region, including a bilateral ceremony at the Normandy American Cemetery on June 6 and an airborne operation on June 8. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. Mireille Merilice-Roberts) see less | View Image Page

NORMANDY, France – Under stormy clouds and amid the sharp scent of wet earth from the cliffs of Pointe du Hoc, Cricqueville-en-Bessin, France, Lt. Gen. Jonathan Braga, commanding general of U.S. Army Special Operations Command, spoke where U.S. Army Rangers once scaled 100-foot cliffs under fire June 6, 2025, to mark the 81st anniversary of Operation Overlord, widely known as D-Day.

In his speech, Braga spoke about the legacy of Lt. Col. James Earl Rudder and his 225 Rangers and what they did on this day in 1944.

“Uncertainty, doubt, fear in the hour of maximum danger,” Braga said, opening his remarks. “Every soldier grapples with these emotions under fire.”

Braga’s speech was part of a series of more than 80 commemorative events taking place across approximately 40 communities in Normandy, France from June 3 to 8, 2025. This included a bilateral ceremony at the Normandy American Cemetery and an airborne operation on June 8. U.S. and Allied forces gathered to reflect on the human costs of the D-Day landings.

Braga recounted the pivotal decision Rudder made on the eve of the mission, relieving an officer whose fear had begun to undermine the unit.

“Rudder understood that fear left unchecked multiplies, and that the power of one man’s resolve can anchor an entire mission,” Braga said. “He didn’t wait for clarity. He took command.”

Braga focused on the individual acts of heroism that lead to collective courage. Among them was 19-year-old Pfc. Howard Bowens of New Jersey, who volunteered to serve as a Ranger.

“He wasn’t just a Ranger. He was a volunteer,” Braga said. “He understood that resolve at the top begins with a single grip at the bottom.”

Braga held up a historic WWII unit patch once worn by a Ranger who scaled the cliffs at Pointe du Hoc, now a symbol of personal courage, passed down through generations.

“This patch was stitched by brave hands and handed forward like a torch,” Braga said. “One person. One heroic action. That’s how history gets made.”

In a final call to service, Braga turned to the present, urging the next generation of leaders to meet uncertainty with action.

“If you dare, grab the rope, don the jersey of your generation, and do not let go.”



