Texas and the Czech Republic train together against global cyber threats

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jasmine McCarthy | An Air National Guardsman and a Czech Republic military member collaborate together...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Jasmine McCarthy | An Air National Guardsman and a Czech Republic military member collaborate together during exercise Cyber Shield 2025 in Virginia Beach, Virginia, June 9, 2025. Since 1993, the Czech Republic became a state partner of Texas and Nebraska through the National Guard State Partnership Program, and they have participated in multiple training exercises alongside both Army and Air National Guardsmen. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine McCarthy) see less | View Image Page

VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia – Hidden within a discreet concrete building, teams from various states and countries collaborate with each other across screens and keyboards for this year’s exercise Cyber Shield 2025 scheduled from May 30, 2025 until June 13, 2025 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. 28 states came together with 15 state partners to work together to share best practices and lessons with one another on how to defend the cyber front. One cyber team, composed of both Air and Army National Guardsmen from Nebraska and Texas, work closely together with their shared state partner, the Czech Republic.



The Czech Republic became Texas’s state partner along with Nebraska in 1993 through the State Partnership Program. The program involves cooperation between both militaries, cultural exchanges and shared training. Exercises like Cyber Shield allow both state partners and their respective states to utilize their knowledge to react to real world scenarios.



Working alongside the Czech Republic cyber team members is 1st Lt. Karina Abella, a cyber operations officer from the 72nd Brigade Combat Team with the Texas Army National Guard. She believes it is important to participate in this exercise and work with different units, so we can understand the reach of cyber.



“It’s important to work with our state partners, because we do not know everything that is out there,” said Abella. “Bringing in our state partners through the program allows us to understand how they operate in the cyber world and helps us build alliances.”



This is Abella’s third year participating in Cyber Shield; first as a white cell member then as a blue team member before finding herself as a team lead this year. Alongside her is Staff Sgt. Alejandro Hernandez, a digital network exploitation analyst, with the 273rd Cyberspace Operations Squadron from the Texas Air National Guard.



“I believe it’s important to work with everyone because we should be able to work with our partners across different fields,” said Hernandez. “I have learned that it takes a lot of work to put something like this exercise together, and there are different roles and expertise that come together to make this happen.”



Cyber Shield is the longest running and largest Department of Defense cyber exercise. This year, approximately 900 National Guard and Army Reserve Soldiers, Airmen, Sailors, Guardians and civilian cyber professionals from around the world gather to participate in both training and a cyber defense exercise. In addition to the diverse representation from states and territories, 15 countries within the State Partnership Program collaborated to share a unified approach on defending against cyber threats.



“I recommend that for those who would like to come and do an exercise like this, they should do it as it is a good experience,” said Hernandez. “In the future, I believe that warfare is going to take a different approach towards cyber, so we should always be ready.”