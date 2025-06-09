D-Day 81: U.S. Special Forces pay tribute with commemorative jump

Photo By Sgt. Danielle Rayon | A U.S. Army Green Beret with 1st Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) packs...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Danielle Rayon | A U.S. Army Green Beret with 1st Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) packs his parachute after conducting an airborne jump over Mont Saint Michel, France, May 28, 2025. The jump served as a symbolic tribute to the courage and sacrifice of the Allied forces who led the historic assault on Normandy. Marking 81 years since D-Day, we honor those who died and remember our commitment to preserving the peace they secured.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Danielle Rayon) see less | View Image Page

MONT-SAINT-MICHEL, France — Against the backdrop of the sea and sky surrounding Mont-Saint-Michel, U.S. Army Green Berets with 1st Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) conducted a commemorative airborne operation May 28, 2025, marking the beginning of a weeklong tribute to the 81st anniversary of D-Day.

The jump, part of more than 80 events taking place across Normandy from June 3 to 8, served as both an homage to the Allied forces of World War II and a reflection of today’s enduring military readiness and international unity.

“For me, this was about honoring tradition, reflecting on how far I’ve come, and appreciating the opportunity to be part of something larger than myself,” said a Green Beret with the 1-10 SFG(A). “Every jump teaches you something, but this one felt like it gave something back.”

As part of the Department of Defense’s broader efforts to commemorate Operation Overlord, the mission demonstrated the strength of Allied partnerships then and now. More than 25 U.S. military units are expected to participate alongside partners from France, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, Canada and Germany.

“I think that this jump wasn’t just breathtaking, it was deeply emotional as we found time to reflect on both the memories we’ve created together and the legacy of those who came before us,” said another U.S. Special Forces Soldier.

The airborne operation demanded precision. Winds over the coastal landscape were unpredictable, testing the Soldiers’ training and highlighting the readiness of the unit to execute the mission, no matter the conditions.

“I had to make a split-second adjustment to avoid overshooting the intended drop zone,” the Green Beret said. “You never take any descent for granted. No matter how many jumps you’ve done, each one demands full attention.”

As the team floated silently above the centuries-old island, many were struck by the powerful connection between past and present.

“There’s a moment when you’re just floating, silent, above something ancient and enduring — and all the noise in your head fades away,” one jumper said. “Mont-Saint-Michel is a symbol of resilience and timelessness — and in a way, so is airborne tradition.”

