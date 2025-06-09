Reforming a Coalition: Ralph Johnson Sailors elect new CSADD leaders

INDIAN OCEAN – To some, the smell of chocolate chip cookies is one of life’s comforts. The aroma of melting chocolate and mixed sugar often evokes a sense of joy. The smell may bring one back to the family kitchen, with small hands pressed against the oven glass and impatient feet tapping as children peer at the baking goods slowly rising under the heat. Few would associate that smell with a harshly lit galley, full of stainless steel and metal counters. Brightly colored aprons are absent among the people gathered around the giant mixing pot; their blue uniforms stand in stark contrast to the gray of the room. Although no little hands press against the oven, some of the Sailors still bounce with anticipation as the sugar mixes into the dough, and the chocolate melts.

These cookies need to be perfect. These are for the first event hosted by the newly elected board of the Coalition of Sailors Against Destructive Decisions (CSADD) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114).

CSADD is a well-known organization, but onboard Ralph Johnson, a change of leadership has infused it with new energy and life. As the new president and vice president, Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Vincent Opoku and Retail Specialist Seaman Cyrenity Carter, believe that CSADD has an important job to do and are excited to lead this new group of Sailors.

“I think CSADD is a program that helps all Sailors around the ship come together and bring their energy to a positive activity,” said Carter. “Having this program come back to life within the command is going to help Sailors get involved and promote healthy lifestyle choices.”

For Opoku, the importance of CSADD is similar, but his reason for choosing to lead it is to support his junior sailors.

“CSADD is important because our junior Sailors are the future of the Navy,” said Opoku. “It is important for us to make sure they are on the right track and making the right decisions. Especially in 7th Fleet, it can be hard to be away from family, so we create events to help them fill their time with positive activities that are a good use of their time.”

These events can include movie nights with fresh chocolate chip cookies, Easter egg hunts throughout the ship, or painting nights on the mess decks. Though varied, the events all share a central principle: giving Sailors healthy ways to spend their time and helping them connect with their peers.

For Opoku, the peer-to-peer element is what motivated him to support the program.

“I chose to join because peer-to-peer mentorship is an important element of developing a healthy culture in the Navy,” said Opoku. “It reinforces our culture of shipmates helping shipmates. Not only is CSADD used to prevent destructive decisions, but the organization also helps to build leadership skills. The program is different because it gives young Sailors the opportunity to help each other as peers and to come up with their own creative ways to combat destructive behavior.”

As the new CSADD committee continues to grow and coordinate events throughout the ship, Carter established a theme for people to strive toward. “Have a positive mindset, learn new things, grow together, and build a strong and healthy community.”

As CSADD grows and continues to operate aboard USS Ralph Johnson, other organizations all over the world are waiting for Sailors to join and take advantage of the camaraderie and community they offer, both to the Sailors and the people they support. By being involved, Sailors have the ability to shape the lives of those around them and challenge themselves to impact the Sailors in their day-to-day lives.

As CSADD continues to help Sailors thrive aboard USS Ralph Johnson, Opoku offers a challenge to his shipmates. “Our communities will only be as strong as we make them. Find a way to be a part of the solution, a part of building something instead of tearing it down.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2025 Date Posted: 06.11.2025 06:12 Story ID: 500295 Location: INDIAN OCEAN Hometown: ACCRA, GH Hometown: GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Reforming a Coalition: Ralph Johnson Sailors elect new CSADD leaders, by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.