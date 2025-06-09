435th AGOW IG Airman leverages systems for success

Photo By Capt. Lou Burton | Master Sgt Rene Aure, the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing Inspector General...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Lou Burton | Master Sgt Rene Aure, the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing Inspector General superintendent, poses for a photo in the wing building at Ramstein Air Base, June 11, 2025. He has been recognized by the Air Force Inspector General as the Air Force IG Enterprise’s “Best Practice” of the year after streamlining the process for reviewing key IG data and metrics. (Photo by Capt. Lou Burton, 435th AGOW Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany -- A process improvement developed by Master Sgt. Rene Aure, the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing Inspector General superintendent, has been recognized by the Air Force Inspector General as the Air Force IG Enterprise’s “Best Practice” of the year.

The recognition stems from Aure's development of the 435th AGOW’s Power BI IG Dashboard. Power BI, according to Microsoft, is a suite of software services, apps, and connectors that transforms unrelated data sources into coherent, visually immersive, and interactive insights.

During a January 2025 inspection, the U.S. Air Forces in Europe IG team was impressed by the dashboard's innovative approach. The tool consolidates key IG data and metrics into an easily understandable visual, allowing keyword searches to target specific areas of interest. As a result, USAFE IG graded the 435 AGOW Commander’s Inspection Program as “Highly Effective” and submitted the Power BI database to AF/IG for consideration as a best practice.

An innovative best practice developed by Aure has been recognized as the Air Force IG Enterprise's top solution. Presented at the Worldwide IG Training Conference on May 8, Aure's briefing impressed an audience of over 300 Air Force inspectors general. Following presentations of six approved best practices, Lt. Gen. Stephen Davis, Air Force Inspector General, facilitated a vote where Aure's creation emerged as the clear winner.

“Master Sgt Aure’s creation spoke volumes even in his absence,” said Lt. Col. Eric G. Chase, the 435 AGOW Inspector General. “He was on paternity leave during USAFE/IG’s 24-month capstone inspection on the Wing in January. However, his intuitive design allowed MAJCOM inspectors to understand its functionality quickly and easily, compelling USAFE/IG to champion the database as a ‘Best Practice’ to SAF/IG. I’m enormously proud of Master Sgt Aure and how the Air Force IG Enterprise has recognized him.”

Aure, who arrived at the 435th AGOW in January of last year, recognized the need for improvement in the existing inspection data compilation process.

“Before this process improvement, compiling the necessary data for the deficiency and observation tracker was time-consuming, taking upwards of 20 hours a week,” Aure explained.

The Power BI tracker automates the entire process, pulling data directly from the official SharePoint source. According to Aure, this reduces the workload to just two hours per week and ensures data integrity, eliminating the risk of human error.

The new system also allows for increased visibility. Before the Power BI tracker was implemented, unanswered self-assessment checklist items were not tracked. Since its implementation, those unanswered items have decreased from 850 to 54. The system also highlighted a disconnect between non-compliant checklist ratings and the initiation of corresponding observations, which has prompted leadership to take swift corrective actions. Tier 3 and No Tier Observations have decreased from 116 to 32 since the tracker was implemented.

Aure emphasized the importance of making data accessible and actionable. The Power BI tracker presents information concisely, empowering leadership to quickly identify areas that need attention and make informed decisions.

Aure's innovation also addresses previous system access concerns. The IG uses a system called IGEMS, which requires specific training and access requirements, limiting the number of individuals who can use the system. Power BI pulls information directly from IGEMS, minimizing the risk of unauthorized individuals changing information in the system.

Power BI also has potential applications beyond IG processes. Aure believes it can be used to track data related to finances, sales, resource allocation, physical training compliance, and deployment requirements.

“I have had quite a few people reach out to me to see how they can leverage the system,” said Aure. “I am happy to help people find better ways of getting after the mission.”