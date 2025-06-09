Allied Engineers Reinforce Baltic Shoreline During BALTOPS 2025

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Justin Stumberg | U.S. Marines with 8th Engineer Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd...... read more read more Photo By Chief Petty Officer Justin Stumberg | U.S. Marines with 8th Engineer Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Naval Construction Battalion (NCB) 14 and Latvian service members with Kurzemes 4th Brigade Engineering Unit clear debris in preparation for a portable boat ramp installation during exercise Baltic Operations 2025 (BALTOPS 25), June 9, 2025, in Liepaja, Latvia. BALTOPS 25, the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. see less | View Image Page

U.S. Navy Seabees, U.S. Marine Corps engineers from 8th Engineer Support Battalion (8th ESB), and NATO partners joined forces on the Baltic coast to construct critical waterfront infrastructure during Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2025.



The project, a centerpiece of this year’s exercise, focused on replacing a deteriorating Cold War-era Soviet boat ramp with a newly engineered access point, enhancing Latvian coastal readiness and expanding NATO’s expeditionary capabilities in the region.



The joint engineering operation demonstrates the U.S. Navy’s commitment to strengthening partnerships and modernizing infrastructure in support of distributed maritime operations.



“This type of multinational construction directly supports the Chief of Naval Operations’ Navigation Plan and the Commandant of the Marine Corps’ Force Design 2030 vision,” said Chief Warrant Officer 5, Chris Vollmer. “We’re building real capability for real-world use, not just for us, but with and for our allies.”



The ramp was constructed using the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Submatt system, part of a U.S. Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) field experiment designed to test force projection infrastructure in cold-weather maritime environments. This marks the first use of the Submatt system in a Baltic coastal application, and a key milestone in advancing NATO’s ability to operate in ice-prone littoral terrain.



For the Marines of 8th ESB, the exercise marked a return to familiar terrain. As a recurring partner in theater, they’ve supported previous iterations of BALTOPS and other multinational engineering missions.



“Working with the Latvian engineers reminded me of my time with the Seabees in Ghana,” said Cpl. Favian Bernal, a combat engineer with 8th Engineer Support Battalion.



In 2024, Bernal deployed to Ghana, where he supported Naval Mobile Construction Battalions (NMCB) 1 and 11, helping build a concrete boat storage pad and a three-room schoolhouse.



“Getting to work with Seabee battalions in the past really helped prepare me for a joint environment like this,” Bernal said. “At first, it might feel like we all do things a little differently but once you’re on the job site, everyone’s focused on the same mission. Working with our NATO allies here is a great experience. We might come from different cultures, but we’ve all got that same get-it-done mindset.”



Latvia, which currently lacks a dedicated military engineering battalion, is actively developing its organic capability. Through this hands-on partnership, U.S. forces train together with Latvian soldiers to take on future missions independently, ensuring lasting security investments on both sides of the Atlantic.



Navy Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 1 Seabee divers contributed to site preparation and underwater assessments, ensuring that the ramp will remain viable through seasonal changes and potential ice buildup. The Submatt ramp’s durability and rapid assembly make it ideal for future operations, exercises, and real-world contingencies.



“Cold water, shifting seabeds, and seasonal ice are real challenges here,” said Senior Chief Carlos Hernandez, UCT 1 Master Diver. “Our job was to make sure the ramp’s foundation could handle those variables and stay mission-ready year-round.”



Hernandez added that working alongside multinational partners brought unique value to the mission.



“Every diver, every engineer on this project brought a different set of skills to the table,” Hernandez said. “It’s that kind of shared expertise that makes projects like this possible.”



The project also enables more frequent and cost-effective NATO training in Latvia by reducing logistical barriers and increasing accessibility to the coastline.



BALTOPS includes training in a wide range of capabilities, including amphibious operations, gunnery, air defense, anti-submarine warfare, mine countermeasures, explosive ordnance disposal, and medical response. It will also incorporate unmanned surface and underwater vehicles into various scenarios.



It is led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet and command-and-controlled by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, headquartered in Oeiras, Portugal. The STRIKFORNATO headquarters will host liaison officers and planners from each participating country, working together in a multinational coordination center.



For imagery, video and updates, visit https://www.c6f.navy.mil.



Media inquiries should be directed to U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Public Affairs at cne_cna_c6fpao@us.navy.mil.