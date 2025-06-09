Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Story: Installation Management Command-Readiness director makes June 2025 visit to Fort McCoy

    Installation Management Command-Readiness director makes June 2025 visit to Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Installation Management Command-Readiness Director Patrick Appelman speaks to workforce members June 3, 2025, at a town hall meeting at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Appelman visited for the day and held the town hall, had a special luncheon with Fort McCoy Garrison leaders, and visited workcenters throughout the garrison.

    Appelman became the director in March 2024.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

