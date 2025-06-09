Photo Story: Installation Management Command-Readiness director makes June 2025 visit to Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Installation Management Command-Readiness Director Patrick Appelman speaks to...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Installation Management Command-Readiness Director Patrick Appelman speaks to workforce members June 3, 2025, at a town hall meeting at Fort McCoy, Wis. Appelman visited for the day and held the town hall, had a special luncheon with Fort McCoy Garrison leaders, and visited workcenters throughout the garrison. Appelman became the director in March 2024. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Installation Management Command-Readiness Director Patrick Appelman speaks to workforce members June 3, 2025, at a town hall meeting at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Appelman visited for the day and held the town hall, had a special luncheon with Fort McCoy Garrison leaders, and visited workcenters throughout the garrison.



Appelman became the director in March 2024.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



