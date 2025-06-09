Task Force 70, Carrier Strike Group 5 holds change of command aboard USS George Washington

YOKOSUKA, Japan – Rear Adm. Greg Newkirk turned over command of Task Force 70 and Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5 to Rear Adm. Eric Anduze aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), June 10.



Rear Adm. Anduze arrived aboard George Washington prior to the ceremony. Following the change of command, Rear Adm. Newkirk said farewell to the crew before departing the ship.



“It has been an honor to serve alongside the men and women of Task Force 70,” said Newkirk, a native of Medina, Ohio. “This team shoulders a significant daily responsibility in this consequential theater. Alongside our close allies and partners, we represent an agile, lethal, and ready force in the Indo-Pacific. I look forward to seeing this talented team continue under the tremendous leadership of Admiral Anduze, a longtime friend and great tactician.”



Task Force 70 commands the majority of forward-deployed air and surface maneuver and striking forces in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. It oversees Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, as well as the ships assigned to CSG 5, including George Washington, the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62), and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86)



Newkirk assumed command of Task Force 70 and CSG 5, based in Yokosuka, Japan, in April 2024. He will next serve at U.S. Northern Command in Colorado Springs, Colorado.



His previous assignments include commanding officer of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147 and commander of Carrier Air Wing 2.



“I’m following in the footsteps of a long-time friend and forward-thinking Navy leader in Admiral Newkirk, and I’m humbled by the opportunity to take the reins here at Task Force 70,” said Anduze. “There’s no more important command in the U.S. military and no more important time for us to be postured and ready. The weight of this mission set is substantial, but I know this team faces it head-on, and I’m inspired by their dedication and commitment.”



Anduze, a native of Manatí, Puerto Rico, most recently served as Deputy Director of Joint Training on the Joint Staff in Suffolk, Virginia. His previous commands include Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, the amphibious command ship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), and the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71).



Task Force 70 and CSG 5 are forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. U.S. 7th Fleet is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely operates with allies and partners throughout the region.

