Update 1 and Final: Clean up complete for oil spill in Tinian Harbor

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    06.11.2025

    Story by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir                  

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    SANTA RITA, Guam — Responders completed the cleanup of a waste oil spill from the 145-foot U.S.-flagged freight ship Mariana in Tinian Harbor, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, on June 8, 2025.

    The U.S. Coast Guard monitored the response, ensuring swift action to protect Tinian’s marine ecosystems with no recoverable oil product remaining.

    The U.S. Coast Guard’s role focused on oversight, not a federalized response, with Marine Safety Unit Saipan personnel ensuring compliance and an effective response.

    “The rapid response by the Mariana’s operator and responders demonstrates the actions we expect from vessel operators,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Jon Kramer, Marine Safety Unit Saipan. “Our commitment to the public and Tinian’s environment drives us to ensure thorough, effective spill response.”

    The U.S. Coast Guard collaborated with the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality and CNMI Division of Fish and Wildlife, confirming no significant wildlife or shoreline impacts.

    An initial investigation into the cause of the spill was conducted, given the Mariana’s commercial status. The team determined this incident did not meet the established criteria to classify it as a serious marine incident requiring further investigation.

    The operator of the Mariana acted promptly upon detecting the spill on June 6, securing the source and notifying the U.S. Coast Guard. Responders, including personnel from the Mariana and motor vessel Galide, deployed containment and sorbent boom following the vessel’s approved response plan. The spill, estimated at 30 gallons of waste oil, was initially addressed with booms and sorbent material. The wind pushed the remaining waste oil to the harbor’s corner before it evaporated or responders removed it. Cleanup concluded ahead of schedule, with Cabras Marine Corporation resupplying Tinian and the Mariana’s response equipment before departure. The Mariana crew proceeded with their planned transit to Guam, where they offloaded collected waste response materials.

    For more information, please contact CWO Sara Muir, Public Affairs Officer, at sara.g.muir@uscg.mil or uscgforcesmicronesia@gmail.com.

    -USCG-

    About MSU Saipan Marine Safety Unit Saipan, a sub-unit of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam, ensures maritime safety, environmental protection, and regulatory compliance in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands under the U.S. Captain of the Port for the Guam and CNMI zone.

