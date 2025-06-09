Need Power in a Pinch? Call MUSE! MUSE Substation Provides Rapid Shore Power Support for Naval Vessels By Theanne Tangen

Courtesy Photo | Construction Manager, David Chuang, and Electrician Technician, Derek Lacuesta, from...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Construction Manager, David Chuang, and Electrician Technician, Derek Lacuesta, from Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii (NAVFAC), observe the movement of the Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC) Mobile Utilities Support Equipment (MUSE) substation on April 20, 2025, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The 5000 kVA MUSE substation, which includes onboard switchgear and fail-safe protections, is designed to meet the power requirements of naval vessels during maintenance. Its rapid deployment highlights the strategic importance of MUSE capabilities in addressing infrastructure gaps quickly and efficiently, particularly when permanent systems are delayed or under construction. The substation will remain in place until the permanent shore power system is fully operational, ensuring uninterrupted support for forward-deployed fleet assets. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii – Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC) Mobile Utilities Support Equipment (MUSE) technicians rapidly deployed and installed a 5000 kVA substation at Wharf Mike-1, providing a critical temporary power solution to support ships in port at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. This installation ensures uninterrupted operation of vital shipboard systems during in-port maintenance and strengthens overall fleet readiness.



The substation was placed on April 20, 2025, following its transport from Kilo-11 via floater crane to its final location at Mike-1 to allow continued contractor installation of electrical connections. The two-hour government operation to put the system in place, supported by crane teams from Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) and Port Operations tugs, was the result of extensive planning and coordination across multiple commands and partner organizations to keep the project on schedule.



“This rapid response effort is a powerful example of what we can accomplish when diverse commands and organizations come together with a shared mission,” said Commanding Officer Capt. James Sullivan, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii. “From engineering to logistics, every team played a role in getting this critical power capability in place to support our warfighters. It’s a testament to the Navy’s ability to adapt, innovate, and deliver no matter the challenge.”



This initiative marks a major milestone in Project P-8014U, a component of the fiscal year 2024 Military Construction Program, which includes the installation of a permanent Shore Power Distribution System at Wharf Mike-1 and Mike-2 to support naval vessels.



In September 2024, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) awarded a $5.4 million contract for the project to D Square Construction LLC, a service-disabled veteran-owned small business based in Tucson, Arizona. The project is expected to be completed by September 2025.



Key contributors to the mission included:



• NAVFAC

• JBPHH Public Works Department (Waterfront APWO and FEAD Waterfront/Red Hill Teams)

• Navy Region Hawaii

• Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC)

• PHNSY & IMF

• NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center San Diego (Port Hueneme)

• U.S. Army Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command, 596th Transportation Brigade



The 5000 kVA MUSE substation, equipped with onboard switchgear and fail-safe protections, is engineered to meet the demanding power needs of naval vessels undergoing maintenance. Its expeditionary deployment highlights the strategic utility of MUSE capabilities—rapidly bridging infrastructure gaps when permanent systems are delayed or under construction.



“Before we energized the substation, we ran a full set of test procedures to verify everything was functioning properly and that there was no damage from transport or installation,” said Chief Construction Electrician Luke Clemens, NAVFAC EXWC. “MUSE equipment is designed to be rugged and reliable, but we don’t take any chances when it comes to safety and mission readiness. Making sure the system was 100% operational before turning it over was a top priority.”



The substation will remain in place until the permanent shore power system is operational, ensuring seamless support to forward-deployed fleet assets.



To learn more about MUSE’s services and equipment, call (805) 982-5325, or visit https://exwc.navfac.navy.mil/Products-and-Services/Shore-Technical-Department/Mobile-Utilities-Support-Equipment/