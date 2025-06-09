Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Need Power in a Pinch? Call MUSE! MUSE Substation Provides Rapid Shore Power Support for Naval Vessels By Theanne Tangen

    Need Power in a Pinch? Call MUSE! MUSE Substation Provides Rapid Shore Power Support for Naval Vessels

    Courtesy Photo | Construction Manager, David Chuang, and Electrician Technician, Derek Lacuesta, from...... read more read more

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Story by Theanne Tangen 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii – Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC) Mobile Utilities Support Equipment (MUSE) technicians rapidly deployed and installed a 5000 kVA substation at Wharf Mike-1, providing a critical temporary power solution to support ships in port at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. This installation ensures uninterrupted operation of vital shipboard systems during in-port maintenance and strengthens overall fleet readiness.

    The substation was placed on April 20, 2025, following its transport from Kilo-11 via floater crane to its final location at Mike-1 to allow continued contractor installation of electrical connections. The two-hour government operation to put the system in place, supported by crane teams from Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) and Port Operations tugs, was the result of extensive planning and coordination across multiple commands and partner organizations to keep the project on schedule.

    “This rapid response effort is a powerful example of what we can accomplish when diverse commands and organizations come together with a shared mission,” said Commanding Officer Capt. James Sullivan, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii. “From engineering to logistics, every team played a role in getting this critical power capability in place to support our warfighters. It’s a testament to the Navy’s ability to adapt, innovate, and deliver no matter the challenge.”

    This initiative marks a major milestone in Project P-8014U, a component of the fiscal year 2024 Military Construction Program, which includes the installation of a permanent Shore Power Distribution System at Wharf Mike-1 and Mike-2 to support naval vessels.

    In September 2024, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) awarded a $5.4 million contract for the project to D Square Construction LLC, a service-disabled veteran-owned small business based in Tucson, Arizona. The project is expected to be completed by September 2025.

    Key contributors to the mission included:

    • NAVFAC
    • JBPHH Public Works Department (Waterfront APWO and FEAD Waterfront/Red Hill Teams)
    • Navy Region Hawaii
    • Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC)
    • PHNSY & IMF
    • NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center San Diego (Port Hueneme)
    • U.S. Army Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command, 596th Transportation Brigade

    The 5000 kVA MUSE substation, equipped with onboard switchgear and fail-safe protections, is engineered to meet the demanding power needs of naval vessels undergoing maintenance. Its expeditionary deployment highlights the strategic utility of MUSE capabilities—rapidly bridging infrastructure gaps when permanent systems are delayed or under construction.

    “Before we energized the substation, we ran a full set of test procedures to verify everything was functioning properly and that there was no damage from transport or installation,” said Chief Construction Electrician Luke Clemens, NAVFAC EXWC. “MUSE equipment is designed to be rugged and reliable, but we don’t take any chances when it comes to safety and mission readiness. Making sure the system was 100% operational before turning it over was a top priority.”

    The substation will remain in place until the permanent shore power system is operational, ensuring seamless support to forward-deployed fleet assets.

    To learn more about MUSE’s services and equipment, call (805) 982-5325, or visit https://exwc.navfac.navy.mil/Products-and-Services/Shore-Technical-Department/Mobile-Utilities-Support-Equipment/

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 22:05
    Story ID: 500270
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Hometown: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Need Power in a Pinch? Call MUSE! MUSE Substation Provides Rapid Shore Power Support for Naval Vessels By Theanne Tangen, by Theanne Tangen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Need Power in a Pinch? Call MUSE! MUSE Substation Provides Rapid Shore Power Support for Naval Vessels
    Need Power in a Pinch? Call MUSE! MUSE Substation Provides Rapid Shore Power Support for Naval Vessels
    Need Power in a Pinch? Call MUSE! MUSE Substation Provides Rapid Shore Power Support for Naval Vessels
    Need Power in a Pinch? Call MUSE! MUSE Substation Provides Rapid Shore Power Support for Naval Vessels
    Need Power in a Pinch? Call MUSE! MUSE Substation Provides Rapid Shore Power Support for Naval Vessels
    Need Power in a Pinch? Call MUSE! MUSE Substation Provides Rapid Shore Power Support for Naval Vessels

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    NAVFAC Hawaii
    Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center
    PHNSY & IMF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download