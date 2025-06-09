Donghyuck Chai: USACE Structural Engineer of the Year

Photo By Chong Yun Kim | Donghyuck Chai, Supervisory Civil (Structural) Engineer with the U.S. Army Corps of...... read more read more Photo By Chong Yun Kim | Donghyuck Chai, Supervisory Civil (Structural) Engineer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District and 2024 USACE Structural Engineer of the Year, led a hands-on activity during “Bring Your Kid to Work Day” on Feb. 14, 2025, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. In additional to his professional responsibilities, Chai volunteers with Habitat for Humanity and participates in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) outreach programs, bridging design with real-world impact and inspiring the next generation of engineers. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon) see less | View Image Page

USAG HUMPHREYS, South Korea — When it comes to keeping military installations safe and operational, the vital work of structural engineers often goes unnoticed. Yet these professionals form the backbone of every building, bridge, and facility that supports the Department of Defense’s mission. Donghyuck Chai, Supervisory Civil (Structural) Engineer, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (FED), is one such individual whose quiet but powerful contributions impact the lives of countless military families across South Korea.

Recently honored with the USACE Structural Engineer of the Year Award, Chai leads the Civil/Structural Section within the Far East District’s Design Branch. Alongside his team of ten engineers, he oversees critical projects ranging from designing advanced operations complexes to conducting essential safety assessments of Army family housing.

“This award offers a moment to reflect on the mentors, colleagues, and challenges that have shaped my journey,” said Chai reflecting on the nomination. “Professionally, it recognizes the dedication my team and I put into every project and reinforces the importance of quality, safety, and collaboration.”

Chai’s passion for engineering began in childhood with simple drawings of houses—symbols of safety and comfort. “Back then, I dreamed of becoming an architect,” he recalled. “I didn’t even know engineers existed.”

Later, during his education, he discovered structural engineering—the discipline dedicated to ensuring buildings are safe and functional. “I realized that my interests in math and problem-solving aligned perfectly with structural engineering,” he said. That early fascination with the concept of “home” blossomed into a career committed to designing and safeguarding structures.

In his role at the Far East District, Chai’s leadership has been pivotal to numerous projects ranging from a rifle range to helipad studies to family housing.

“Knowing our work directly supports military families’ well-being is deeply rewarding,” he said.

Chai doesn’t just build structures—he builds people. Known for mentoring young engineers and hosting regular “Lunch and Learn” sessions, he fosters continuous growth and collaboration. “Technical skills are critical, but so are communication, teamwork, and the willingness to ask questions,” he said. “I encourage engineers to take initiative, support one another, and view every challenge as a learning opportunity.”

A key lesson Chai emphasizes is the value of verification. “Even if there’s an existing report or recommendation, it’s important to double-check facts, visit the site, and apply your own judgment. This leads to better decisions and builds trust with stakeholders.”

Chai’s commitment extends beyond his professional duties. He volunteers with Habitat for Humanity, gaining firsthand insight into how designs become homes that families live in. “It’s a powerful reminder of the purpose behind every blueprint,” he said.

He also participates in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) outreach programs, inspiring young students to pursue engineering careers. “Sharing knowledge and sparking interest in the next generation is one of the most fulfilling parts of my work,” he says.

Looking ahead, Chai aims to advance both technical excellence and leadership. “I want to contribute to sustainable and resilient design practices and help our organization adapt to evolving technologies and standards,” he states. Equally important is his commitment to nurturing future engineers and fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration.

Donghyuck Chai’s journey from childhood sketches to overseeing vital infrastructure is a testament to passion, integrity and impact. His work ensures every building is not just a structure, but a safe, resilient home for those who serve. For the Far East District and the communities it supports, Chai’s story is one of excellence worth celebrating.