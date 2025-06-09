Airman Builds Skills During First TDY

The distant sight of submarines submerging from the water, F-22 Raptors soaring overhead, and chickens clucking nearby helped shape an unforgettable experience for Airman Cameron Nelson during his first temporary duty assignment from June 3 to 13, 2025, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.



Nelson, an administrative specialist with the 139th Force Support Squadron, enlisted in October 2024 in search of something more.

“I wanted more discipline and to become a better person overall,” said Nelson. “I wanted the schooling and I wanted to travel.”



Since joining, he has focused on advancing his military knowledge, becoming proficient in his career field, and supporting the command support staff for the 139th Maintenance Group.



While at JB Hickam, Nelson immersed himself in local culture and gained hands-on experience in operations ranging from postal services to leadership development. The exposure helped him better understand day-to-day expectations and prepare him for the merging of administrative and personnel specialist career fields, which is happening across the Air National Guard.



Outside of uniform, Nelson works seasonally as a landscaper and is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in cybersecurity. He hopes to combine his military and civilian experiences to build a strong foundation for his future.

