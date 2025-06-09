162nd Medical Group Medical Facilities Annual Training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson: Enhancing Readiness to Support Domestic and Global Operations

Airmen from the 162nd Wing Medical Group, kicked off their Medical Facilities Annual Training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Hospital.



MFAT is a National Guard unit-funded program that delivers mutual benefits for both the host and supporting units. It enables National Guard personnel to integrate with active-duty teams, backfilling critical roles, and simultaneously allowing Guard members to gain exposure to higher volume, real world medical operations not typically available at home station. This collaborative effort strengthens total force medical capabilities, enhances operational readiness, and fosters a shared understanding of procedures across components.



This dynamic training rotation enhances individual readiness and strengthens integration across components of the U.S. Air Force medical service. This year’s group includes a wide range of specialists such as medical service health technicians, medical administrators, public health specialists, dental technicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, and bioenvironmental engineers. Together, they represent the full spectrum of healthcare and operational support needed to sustain force readiness.



For some participants, this marks their first time training away from home station and working alongside a different unit. It serves as an introduction to delivering medical care in an active-duty military hospital environment, offering valuable insight into joint operations and the pace of real-world clinical settings.



“I’m really excited to be here, it’s my first TDY and first time being in Alaska,” said Airman 1st Class Jadyn Wright, 162nd Wing personnel specialist. “I’m learning a lot about the different sections in MDG that I had no knowledge of before.”



For others, this temporary duty assignment is a familiar part of their annual training cycle. With years of experience under their belts, they approach MFAT as a critical opportunity to maintain clinical proficiency, refine operational skills, and stay mission-ready. Even as a routine assignment, the training is treated with the same seriousness and professionalism expected in any deployed environment.



“This TDY is invaluable for enhancing our Comprehensive Medical Readiness Program by providing critical clinical experience,” said Master Sgt. Cassandra Royer, 162nd Aerospace Medical Technician. “This hands-on experience prepares us for real-world scenarios and forward deployments, ensuring we maintain the highest standards of medical readiness.” The 162nd MDG's training at JBER will leverage the MFAT program to focus on specific training objectives, enhancing clinical skills, practicing emergency response procedures, and improving interoperability with other medical units.



As the Air National Guard’s premier F-16 fighter pilot training unit, the 162nd Wing plays a critical role in protecting U.S. airspace and strengthening international partnerships.



Training pilots from more than 25 allied nations, the wing is a key component for global engagement and coalition readiness. To effectively support this mission, the 162nd Medical Group must remain fully capable of sustaining the health, safety, and operational readiness of its Airmen in both domestic and deployed environments. Participation in MFAT ensures the medical team is trained, integrated, and mission-ready to respond Anytime, Anywhere.

