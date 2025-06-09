Leading with purpose: QMHS principal honored for transforming military student education

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Va. – Quantico Middle High School principal, Miles Shae, earned the title DoD Education Activity Americas’ 2025 Principal of the Year, just as the school closes its doors after 62 years of service and reopens in a new construction in the next school year.



Shae competed against nearly 50 principals across DoDEA Americas—meaning the DoDEA schools within the continents of North and South America—showcasing his exceptional leadership and dedication to MCB Quantico-connected students.



The DoDEA Principal of the Year Program honors exceptional school principals from three regions: the Americas, Europe, and Pacific regions; each selectee must have demonstrated leadership in creating high-quality learning experiences for students and made significant contributions to the education profession.



“I have never met a principal who is as invested in the students’ academic, athletic, and extracurricular success in middle or high school and beyond as he is,” said Benjamin Kolodziej, the vice president of Quantico Middle High School.



Under Shae's leadership, student proficiency in literacy and math improved by 10% over the past four years, and nearly 50% of students enrolled in at least one advanced placement course with QMHS.



“This award, [the Prinipal of the Year Award], recognizes excellence,” said Kolodziej. “[It recognizes] those who go above and beyond to educate, engage, and empower military kids to both dream and achieve.”



This award also reflects the supportive and inclusive culture Shae has cultivated, something Krista Husman, a QMHS teacher, expanded on.



“He provides an excellent environment in his school,” said Husman. “That is something that is highly recognized by all of the students, parents, staff and colleagues.”



In addition to student success, Shae also addressed his staff’s professional needs and organized programs to assist with those.



“He is always putting others first, and treats everyone with dignity and respect,” Kolodziej added.



Acknowledging the collective effort behind the school’s achievements, Shae emphasized the importance of his team.



“This is a team award and without a great team it would have never been possible,” said Shea. "I have simply had the opportunity to be a member of that team, and I have been fortunate to accept such a prestigious award on behalf of the entire Marine Corps Base Quantico community.”

