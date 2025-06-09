NC Military and Veterans Affairs Secretary Mallette Tours Camp Lejeune

North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Secretary Jocelyn Mallette conducted her first official visit to Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune last week. During her visit, she received briefings on MCB Camp Lejeune's support to ‘Make Ready’ bases, warfighters and families. She also met with senior leaders, toured training facilities, and visited the Camp Lejeune USO and the Department of Veterans Affairs office.



In her opening comments to the installation staff, Mallette highlighted her priorities as secretary, emphasizing the importance of collaboration between different agencies in supporting service member and veterans. She also stressed the importance of transition support services for service members who are leaving active duty.



“One of my top priorities is fostering greater collaboration among organizations and agencies across the state. When we work together and share best practices, collectively we provide comprehensive support for the 20,000 service members and their families who transition out of the military in North Carolina each year,” said Mallette. “Our goal is to ensure that every veteran and family member has the resources and guidance needed for a successful transition.”



Although Mallette previously visited II Marine Expeditionary Force last month, this visit to the installation focused on gaining insight into the daily operations and initiatives that support the readiness and well-being of Marines, Sailors, and their families in North Carolina.



Her first stop was a visit to the MCCS Warrior Athlete Readiness and Resilience (WARR) Center, which supports Marine Corps Total Fitness by leveraging and integrating capabilities across the social, spiritual, mental and physical domains of fitness. “I especially enjoyed my time learning about the WARR Program,” said Mallette. “It is clear that when we care for the whole person, we better prepare our service members for both their duties and their lives beyond the uniform.”



The military is a family affair for Mallette, a third-generation service member whose family has a combined 198 years of military service. On her visit to MCB Camp Lejeune, Mallette was accompanied by her husband, where they met with senior enlisted leaders and military spouses.



“My husband, Harold, and I thoroughly enjoyed our installation visit at Camp Lejeune,” said Mallette. She added, “The impact of BGen. Ralph Rizzo and his wife, Mila, was inspiring to witness. They look past military rank and the installation gates in order to bridge gaps, understanding the strategic implications of strong relationships.”



In her first six months on the job, she has demonstrated her commitment to service members, veterans and their families through listening and learning during visits to North Carolina’s military installations. “As both a Veteran and an attorney, I feel incredibly fortunate that my passion for serving North Carolina’s military and veteran communities aligns with my professional expertise and personal experiences,” said Mallette. She added “leading the North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs allows me to advocate for our service members and their families in a way that is both deeply personal and professionally fulfilling.”

