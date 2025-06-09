Just Landed: June 2025 Newcomers

The 908th Flying Training Wing welcomes the following members to the unit.
908th Flying Training Wing:
Airman 1st Class Ashinia Miller – Wing Staff
908th Maintenance Group:
Airman Basic Aramis Armstrong – 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Staff Sgt. Scott Earnest – 908th Maintenance Squadron
Airman Micah McFarland – 908th AMXS
Airman 1st Class Gabriel Moore – 908th MXS
908th Mission Support Group:
Airman 1st Class Nicholas Ward – 908th Security Forces Squadron
908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:
Staff Sgt. Abigail Pennington
2nd Lt. Autumn Rouke
