    Just Landed: June 2025 Newcomers

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Flying Training Wing

    The 908th Flying Training Wing welcomes the following members to the unit.

    908th Flying Training Wing:
    Airman 1st Class Ashinia Miller – Wing Staff

    908th Maintenance Group:
    Airman Basic Aramis Armstrong – 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Staff Sgt. Scott Earnest – 908th Maintenance Squadron
    Airman Micah McFarland – 908th AMXS
    Airman 1st Class Gabriel Moore – 908th MXS

    908th Mission Support Group:
    Airman 1st Class Nicholas Ward – 908th Security Forces Squadron

    908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:
    Staff Sgt. Abigail Pennington
    2nd Lt. Autumn Rouke

