Education Takes Flight: Public School at Seymour Johnson AFB Graduates Its First High School Class

Photo By Airman Holly Leonard | Students from the Wayne School of Technical Arts take a test at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 28, 2025. The seniors are part of the school's first graduating class, marking a milestone for public education on the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Holly Leonard)

SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, N.C. – Cheers, tassels and proud tears filled the air June 9, 2025, as 16 seniors from the Wayne School of Technical Arts (WSTA) became the first graduating class from a public school within Seymour Johnson Air Force Base. The graduation ceremony, held at Wayne Community College, marked a significant milestone for both the base and the local school district.



“We’ve seen incredible growth in our students, not just academically, but socially and emotionally. They are quickly becoming leaders, thinkers and collaborators,” said Dr. Freda Allen, principal of the Wayne School of Technical Arts. “This school was built to meet the needs of today’s students in tomorrow’s world.”

WSTA serves a diverse student body of both military-connected youth and civilian students, creating an inclusive, educational environment that strengthens ties between the base and Wayne County. The milestone graduation highlights not only academic achievement but also the success model that blends innovation, security and community collaboration.



“The first graduating class sets the standard for what the school is trying to achieve here,” said Sara Ruhl, an English teacher at WSTA. Ruhl also complimented the school on creating a safe environment for children and educators to thrive in.



Two students from WSTA, Amelia Gorgon and Daisy Urieta, described their experience at the on-base public school as welcoming and family-like, crediting the smaller student body for fostering a close-knit environment. They also shared what some of the nuances of a military setting are: “I think we’ve learned to adjust and not be surprised by any changes,” said Urieta. “Listen and pay attention, and know all the directions–yeah, just learn to go with the flow.”



The school was recognized for its flexible, adaptive environment, with teachers offering more personalized attention and military involvement was evident through events supporting families on and off base.

“Since it's a much smaller group of students, we kind of treat each other more like family and everybody’s really friendly with each other, no matter what grade you’re in,” said Gorgon.



“We are so proud of the graduates and thankful for the partnership we have with Wayne County public schools,” said Col. Morgan Lohse, commander of the 4th Fighter Wing. “Best of luck to the class of 2025.”