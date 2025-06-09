NWS Yorktown, Dominion Energy Virginia sign historic agreement to explore new power options

Photo By Max Lonzanida | Yorktown, Va. (June 6, 2025) Captain Dan Patrick, Commanding Officer, Naval Weapons...... read more read more Photo By Max Lonzanida | Yorktown, Va. (June 6, 2025) Captain Dan Patrick, Commanding Officer, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown (seated – left) and Edward Baine, President of Dominion Energy Virginia (seated – right) stand for a photo opportunity after the signing of a historic Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) to explore the feasibility of siting a reliable and resilient energy source onboard the installation. The MOA allows an official collaboration between the U.S. Navy and Dominion Energy Virginia to explore reliable, resilient and responsible energy sources; to include a natural gas plant, solar farm, energy storage and transmission options and even a Small Modular Reactor (SMR). Pictured behind the leaders seated in the front are Sailors and civilian leadership assigned to the installation, along with civilian staff members from Dominion Energy Virginia. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released). see less | View Image Page

Yorktown, Va. (June 6, 2025) Captain Dan Patrick, Commanding Officer of Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown signed a historic Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with Mr. Edward Baine, President of Dominion Energy Virginia on Friday, June 6th at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. The MOA is a first of its kind for any U.S. Navy installation within the Hampton Roads, Virginia area. It enables official collaborations to explore the construction of a reliable, resilient, and responsible energy source at the base. This MOA additionally allows for the siting of a variety of power sources on the installation, including a natural gas power plant, solar farm, wind farm, energy storage and transmission capabilities and advanced nuclear power; to include a Small Modular Reactor (SMR).



The installation, situated in the heart of Virginia’s Historic Triangle, is the largest employer in York County. More than 2,400 active duty service members, nearly 1,100 U.S. Department of Defense civilian employees and over 530 contractors work onboard the installation. It’s sailors and civilians provide critical weapons and munitions support for the majority of the U.S. Navy’s warships, submarines, and assets stationed throughout the East Coast. It is also an important logistics and supply hub. The installation is home to over 40 tenant commands whose combined teams of Sailors, Civilians and other service members execute a variety of missions across the globe.



Demand for a reliable, resilient and responsible energy source across the installation and in the surrounding communities is expected to grow in the coming years. During official remarks, Captain Dan Patrick noted the need for energy dominance as it relates to national security. There was also a mention of the installation being at a critical time in history where the mechanisms to illuminate a path forward towards deploying advanced nuclear power options, including a SMR are favorable. The installation’s bold energy dominance plan, which commences with this MOA signing, ensures that if contingencies happen, NWS Yorktown will have the lights and power on across the installation and in the surrounding communities. This, in turn, allows the Sailors and service members assigned to the installation to successfully execute a variety of missions across the globe and prevail across multiple domains.



Ed Baine, President of Dominion Energy Virginia, echoed with his own remarks. “As a public service company, we realize that we cannot do this task alone. We rely on partnerships with others, and we recognize our role within the communities that we serve,” said Baine. “We are committed to exploring innovative energy solutions to our customers and supporting the needs of Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. Together we will explore the assess the feasibility of bringing new power generation assets on or near Navy property to maximize land use and infrastructure.



Together, we will explore the range of technologies that best suite the needs of the Navy and the community, whether its renewables, battery storage, gas plants and even advanced emerging technologies like Small Modular Reactors,” said Baine.



“In closing, let me say this. The men and women of our armed forces have never let this country down and Dominion Virginia Energy will never let them down. Together we will build a stronger, more resilient future,” concluded Baine.



Thereafter, both parties signed the MOA to a hearty round of applause from both sides of the conference room.



Last year, Dominion Energy signed a similar agreement with Fort Gregg-Adams, a U.S. Army garrison located near Petersburg, Virginia. Additionally, the Virginia Department of Energy announced in October 2024 that four of seven locations being considered by the Navy for potential shore-based nuclear power sites are in Virginia. Those sites under consideration are: Naval Air Station Oceana, Naval Support Activity South Potomac, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown and Marine Corps Base Quantico.