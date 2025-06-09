CRDAMC, STRONG STAR Consortium lead the fight against combat-related PTSD

Photo By Rodney Jackson | Fort Cavazos, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, and STRONG STAR partnering to help...... read more read more Photo By Rodney Jackson | Fort Cavazos, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, and STRONG STAR partnering to help Soldiers suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder providing innovative care for the treatment of this common warfighting mental health condition. (Photo courtesy Strong Star) see less | View Image Page

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas – For Soldiers suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center and the STRONG STAR program provides access to the latest, most innovative care available for the treatment of this common warfighting mental health condition.

Headquartered at The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, STRONG STAR operates one of its largest clinical research hubs at Fort Cavazos, in close partnership with CRDAMC. Through collaborations with more than 150 investigators across over 50 academic, military, and VA institutions nationwide, the consortium's mission is clear: to develop and deliver evidence-based strategies that improve the psychological health of service members and veterans—helping them remain mission-ready and resilient in the face of adversity.

For nearly two decades, the STRONG STAR Consortium has stood at the forefront of advancing research and treatment for combat-related PTSD and its most frequent co-occurring conditions. Over the past 17 years, the consortium has contributed to groundbreaking improvements in the understanding, assessment, diagnosis, and clinical management of military-relevant psychological health issues.

Fort Cavazos is currently hosting several ongoing or newly funded clinical treatment trials through STRONG STAR, many of which offer service members and veterans access to leading-edge assessments and therapies not yet available at other military facilities.

One such innovative study at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center is exploring whether combining a cutting-edge medical procedure with traditional behavioral therapy can enhance treatment outcomes for PTSD. The trial pairs Prolonged Exposure Therapy, a well-established evidence-based approach for treating PTSD, with a Stellate Ganglion Block (SGB)—a quick, minimally invasive procedure that targets the sympathetic nervous system to potentially reduce PTSD symptoms such as hyperarousal and anxiety. Find more information here https://www.strongstar.org/sgbperct/.

Qualified active-duty service members and military retirees participating in this study will receive a single SGB injection followed by ten therapy sessions over two consecutive weeks.

For more information or to find out if you're eligible, call (254) 258-8574 or email Paul Fowler at paul.g.fowler.ctr@health.mil. Details are also available online at www.strongstar.org/treatment.

“STRONG STAR has assessed and treated thousands of our Servicemembers on Fort Cavazos with the goal of maximizing Servicemembers’ psychological health to improve readiness,” said Lt. Gen. Kevin Admiral, commander, III Armored Corps and Fort Cavazos. “Our partnership with STRONG STAR serves as a force multiplier by developing and sharing best clinical practices across the Military Health System. This amazing program increases our warfighting ability and overall lethality by focusing on Soldier care.”

“The STRONG STAR team’s aim is to improve the effectiveness as well as applicability of existing treatment methods for our warfighters, to ensure that they not only get better care now, but also reap benefits in the future as a direct result of these studies. We are fortunate to have this collaboration with a top-notch team that clearly cares about taking care of our soldiers and families,” noted Col. Amit Gupta, CRDAMC and Fort Cavazos director of psychological health praising the integration of cutting-edge science into daily clinical practice at Fort Cavazos.

In addition to individual treatments, STRONG STAR also recognizes the critical role that family support plays in service members’ mental health. To address this, the consortium offers a unique resource located in the Shoemaker Center at Fort Cavazos—the STRONG STAR, Strong Families Support and Prevention Program for Military and Veterans.

This program provides two tracks of care designed to enhance both trauma recovery and family resilience:

• Trauma Track: Offers evidence-based therapy to treat PTSD in the context of family life, helping improve communication, emotional connection, and everyday functioning during recovery from trauma.

• Prevention Track: Focuses on proactive support for families navigating military-related stressors such as deployment, relocation, or reintegration. Emphasis is placed on strengthening communication, co-parenting skills, and emotional resilience before issues escalate.

Families interested in learning more or enrolling in services can call (254) 289-3468 or visit www.strongstar.org/strongfamilies. To get help directly, click the “Get Treatment” button at the bottom of the page.

This combined approach—cutting-edge individual treatment and proactive family support—represents the STRONG STAR Consortium’s deep commitment to improving the quality of life for America’s military families.

For those stationed at Fort Cavazos, this is more than research—it's a chance to take part in shaping the future of PTSD treatment while receiving some of the best care available today.

