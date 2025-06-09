188th Logistics Readiness Squadron: Mastering the Mission Surge Through Teamwork

by Maj Jennifer Gerhardt



EBBING AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ark. — The 188th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS) at the 188th Wing is tackling an extraordinary surge in workload as the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) mission expands, bringing F-35A aircraft and international partners to the base, all with a lean team that’s proving bigger isn’t always better.



“Our team may be lean, but they are relentless,” said Maj Sam Grounds, the LRS commander. “Time and again, they've risen to the challenge proving that dedication and teamwork can outmatch any surge in mission demand. Their performance speaks for itself.”



The LRS’s Materiel Management section has seen its warehouse responsibilities grow dramatically. Over 7,000 new aircraft parts have been added to support the FMS mission, requiring daily inventories, inspections, and management alongside traditional base supply functions. A new F-35 Aircraft Parts Store warehouse has been established, and Airmen are mastering the Autonomic Logistics Information System (ALIS), a specialized logistics program for the F-35.



“There are always challenges when you have competing priorities,” said Senior Master Sergeant Amanda Stell, the senior enlisted leader of the squadron. “However, our Airmen continue to learn and develop new processes that allow them to balance the demands of both the Guard, state, and FMS requirements.”

Despite adding 10 positions to the team, vehicle maintenance is feeling the strain of supporting 44 additional vehicles, including six refueling trucks critical to flight operations. With only one new mechanic added, the team closed 181 work orders in May 2025, nearly double the 93 from May 2023.



“Priority of the mission drives the priority for vehicle repair,” said Senior Master Sergeant Greg Qualls, who works in vehicle management, highlighting the challenge of juggling priorities like fire trucks, security forces vehicles, and buses for training. “Our workload will increase due to more utilization of assets as FMS gains aircraft and flies more sorties.”



Space is a growing concern, with six mechanics sharing six shop bays, and older vehicles requiring frequent repairs. New vehicles may bring relief, but their advanced emissions systems could introduce new maintenance demands.



The LRS Fuels section has also evolved from a two-person team focused on ground fuel to an eight-person operation managing 120,000 gallons of aviation fuel monthly for F-35s. New tasks include aircraft refueling and defueling, with plans to grow to 15–20 personnel.



“Getting our fuel storage system operational and onboarding new personnel are our biggest challenges,” said Senior Master Sergeant Chris Cooper, the POL flight chief. “The commercial driver’s license has become a high priority as all fuels personnel are required to obtain a CDL before driving the refueling trucks. Other courses are also a priority to ensure Airmen are in compliance with the Air Force Instructions (AFI) and DLA policies.”



The Traffic Management Office (TMO) and Logistics Plans are also stretched thin. TMO processed 6,162 cargo items from October 2024 to April 2025, nearly double the 3,252 in FY22, with high-priority shipments increasing as more aircraft arrive. Log Plans is expanding its Support Agreement Program, coordinating with the 19th Airlift Wing and 85th Fighter Group. Both sections face manpower and funding challenges, yet TMO has upgraded equipment and shifted to a five-day workweek to meet demands.



Despite these pressures, the LRS’s small team is excelling.



“With more jets and partners on the horizon, our workload is just beginning to climb,” said Grounds. “However, through ingenuity, teamwork, and willingness to shoulder one another’s burdens, we are setting a standard for excellence, proving that a lean squadron can achieve greatness in the face of daunting challenges.”

