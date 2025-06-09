Fort Cavazos and CRDAMC Army Public Health urges vaccination for measles

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas – Fort Cavazos families should be fully vaccinated to protect themselves and our community against this highly contagious virus, following the report of a confirmed case of measles in Bell County, June 3, 2025, according to the Army Public Health Nursing team at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center.

Since January, the Texas Department of State and Health Services has reported 744 measles cases in the Central and South-Central region of Texas, including 96 hospitalizations. The Centers for Disease and Control has reported over 1000 cases since 10 June in many other states https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news-alerts/measles-outbreak-2025.

“Since we became aware of the Measles outbreak here in Texas, CRDAMC and its sections have been discussing and planning ways on how to handle potential cases coming through our doors,” said Yesenia Montoya, communicable disease lead and registered nurse, Army Public Health, CRDAMC. “We want to take this opportunity to remind our beneficiaries on how highly contagious and how serious a Measles infection can be, especially for our younger population and other high-risk groups.”

Measles spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It can live in the air and surfaces for up to two hours. The virus is highly contagious and can lead to serious complications, especially for babies and young children. Severe complications are pneumonia, brain swelling (encephalitis), and death.

Signs and symptoms that a person has the virus are cough, runny nose, fever, watery eyes and begin one to two weeks after someone is exposed. Two to three days after symptoms begin, tiny white spots (Koplik’s spots) may appear inside the mouth. A rash that starts at the hairline/scalp and progresses down the body will usually begin 3 to 5 days after the other symptoms.

The most effective way to prevent measles is to be immunized with two doses of a measles-containing vaccine. Two doses will prevent more than 97% of measles infection and each dose lowers the risk of infection and severity of illness if infected. The MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine is safe, effective, and recommended for:

• Children: Two doses – the first given at 12-15 months and the second at 4-6 years old. The second dose can be given as early as 4 weeks after the first dose, regardless of age. Talk with your child’s pediatrician for more information about recommended immunizations.

• Adults: Anyone who has not received two doses of the MMR vaccine or has not previously had measles.

The Fort Cavazos Public Health Department and Carl R. Darnall Medical Center is committed to educating and empowering our community to ensure everyone remains safe and healthy. “Only together can we make this possible,” according to Montoya, and Maj. Rachel Heist, CRDAMC pediatrics clinic officer-in-charge echoed her sentiments.

“For some children measles presents as a cough, runny nose, fever and rash; however, measles is highly contagious and may be life-threatening in some cases,” said Heist. “The MMR Vaccine remains the most effective way to prevent severe infection and the spread of measles and making sure that children receive their routine vaccines protects, not only the individual, but also those in the community who are too young or unable to receive it for another reason.”

If you think you have measles or have been exposed to the virus, do not go to the Emergency Room or Urgent Care first. Instead, isolate yourself from others and call your healthcare provider before going to be tested so that they can properly prepare for your arrival. To reduce the spread of the virus please share this information with your health care team when making any appointments.

Follow your healthcare provider’s instructions.

If you would like to ensure you and your loved ones are up to date on your vaccines, or schedule a vaccine appointment, please contact your health care provider by phone, the patient portal at patientportal.mhsgenesis.health.mil , or by calling patient appointment service at 254-288-8888.

For more information about measles, visit: Texas Department of State Health Services and the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/measles.

