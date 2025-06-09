Army’s 250th birthday highlighting an artisan- Multimedia Imaging Specialist Ervey Martinez

Ervey Martinez, a Texas native, is a Multimedia Imaging Specialist assigned to the depot's visual information department, documenting the depot's history through photography. He recently flew with the Golden Knights, the U.S. Army Parachute Team, during the Wings Over South Texas Air Show at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi. The demonstration squad showcases the Army's cutting-edge parachuting capabilities while also serving as a recruitment tool.



The Strategic Air Command Parachute Team was established in 1959 during the Cold War. Competition and conflict between Western democracies, particularly the United States, and communist countries, led by the Soviet Union, characterized the Cold War, a time of global tension. Nineteen soldiers were personally chosen from a variety of airborne units. The Soldiers were organized by Brig. Gen. Joseph Stillwell Jr. to participate in the then-dominant Soviet sport of skydiving.



The newly established All-Army squad competed internationally that year and was renamed the United States Army Parachute Team by the Department of Defense in 1961. The team's nickname, the "Golden Knights," was obtained by their dominance of the skies and the quantity of gold medals they had won in international competitions. Together with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Navy Parachute squad, the squad is currently one of four Department of Defense-approved aerial demonstration teams.



Chief Petty Officer Martinez served 25 years in the U.S. Navy. In his own right, he is a national hero. His career began as a parachute rigger, and he acquired the coveted designation of aircrewman. The Navy then decided to designate the aircrewman specialty of its own, to the rating of Air Warfare Specialist. He attended Aviation Life Support Equipment Training, Naval Aircrew Training, and the Aviation Rescue Swimmer School. His training led to heroic efforts to save lives.



"Ervey's background has greatly benefited him in his current position," said his supervisor, Carla Green, former Chief of Public Affairs/Protocol. "He has photographed many significant and historical events, with his images appearing in national magazines, on social media, and throughout the depot in posters, pamphlets, and other materials."

The multi-faceted multimedia specialist shared three incidents that tested his skills. First, while deployed in the Persian Gulf, he served as a rescue swimmer detached with Helicopter Combat Support Squadron Eleven onboard the USS Kiska, a ship specifically designed to transport and deliver ammunition to vessels. A foreign ship had struck a mine and was sinking. Martinez engaged in rescue efforts to save the crew in shark-infested waters.



Another incident happened at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi in which an A-4 Skyhawk jet-powered, carrier-based, light attack aircraft had lost its hydraulic power, and the pilots had to eject over the water as it made its final approach. Martinez said, "This happened right here in the bay, right across from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, on the flight pattern. We rescued one pilot, and then the other service member was rescued by the Coast Guard."



Lastly, while stationed at Guantanamo Bay Naval Station, New Year's Eve celebrations have forever taken on new meaning. Martinez was involved in the daring rescue of six individuals who were involved in a traffic fatality in the early morning of New Year's Day



He comes from a legacy of military veterans, including his father, Private First Class Pablo Martinez, who served in the U.S. Army and participated in the Normandy Invasion. That event, also known as D-Day, was the Allied invasion of Western Europe during World War II, launched on June 6, 1944. It involved the simultaneous landing of U.S., British and Canadian forces on five beachheads in Normandy, France. This amphibious assault, the largest in history, marked a turning point in the war, eventually leading to the liberation of Western Europe and the defeat of Nazi Germany.



"The extensive training I received prepared me to rescue people without hesitation," Martinez stated.



It’s great to see how a veteran’s experience translates to other employment opportunities such as riding in a UH-60V Black Hawk that was overhauled by Depot artisans. Green continued, “Ervey has taken countless professional photos and Department of the Army photos of service members, so another opportunity to ride with the Golden Knights, during the year of the Army’s 250th celebration, adds to the Depot’s portfolio.”



In response to a question about his thoughts on the work completed at the depot Martinez said, “It makes me feel grateful for all the work the employees do on the aircraft [at the depot]. I am proud to work at the depot. I know it's safe to fly in that aircraft. "Happy 250th, Army!"



The Golden Knights are scheduled for various demonstrations and special events throughout 2025.

