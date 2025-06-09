Exercise SOUTHERN STAR 2025 concludes in Chile

SANTIAGO, Chile - The Chilean-led exercise SOUTHERN STAR 2025 (SS25) concluded during a closing ceremony near Santiago, Chile, June 8, 2025. The two-week, biennial exercise, sponsored by U.S. Southern Command, took place in various locations around Chile – from Antofagasta in the north to Punta Arenas in the south.



SS25, the largest special operations forces (SOF) training exercise in the Western Hemisphere, brought together forces from six nations and 10 observer countries, totaling more than 2,500 participants. Participating nations included Spain, Argentina, Colombia, Paraguay and the U.S., with observers from Japan, Peru, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico.



The exercise focuses on strengthening partnerships between countries, training special forces personnel, and collaborating on ideas and strategies in the face of shared challenges. Partner forces train in staged, real-world hostile situations, such as compound raids; search and rescue; visit, board, search, and seizure; and live fire weapons training, to increase tactical performance under pressure and strive toward successful mission results.



“SOUTHERN STAR 2025 plays a pivotal role in strengthening regional collaboration and integration among partner nations,” said Alfredo Moreno, U.S. Special Operation Command South’s Chief of Joint Training and Exercises and a lead planner for SS25. “By bringing together special operations forces from across the region, the exercise fosters interoperability, mutual trust, and shared operational standards. SOUTHERN STAR 2025 not only improves tactical and strategic readiness but also bolsters diplomatic and military ties, promoting a unified approach to regional stability.”



Multinational operations and exercises like SS25 increase the ability of the U.S. and its collective partners to operate together in joint, high-intensity environments, improving readiness, responsiveness, and interoperability in both peacetime and crisis.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2025 Date Posted: 06.10.2025 Story ID: 500218 Location: SANTIAGO, CL by SPC Jade Archuleta