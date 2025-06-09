NY National Guard Hosts Swedish Officers Studying Maritime Security

NEW YORK – Five Swedish marines and a Swedish naval officer spent June 2 to 6 learning from the New York Naval Militia in New York City and on the Niagara River as part of the New York National Guard partnership with Sweden’s military.



The Swedish contingent spent two days studying maritime security in New York Harbor and then observed a two-day maritime border security exercise in western New York.



“To see the cooperation and the interoperability between different task units and different organizations in different jurisdictions work together and how they fill the gaps has been really interesting,” said Swedish 2nd Lt. Patrice Freeman, the executive officer of the Swedish warship HMS Skafto.



The Swedish marines man Sweden’s 17th Amphibious Patrol Boat Company, which is responsible for coastal defense.



The Swedish military and the New York National Guard signed a State Partnership Program agreement in 2024 and have been conducting leadership exchanges since then.



The New York Naval Militia is a state defense force that falls under the adjutant general of New York and operates alongside New York National Guard units.



In New York City, the Swedish delegation met with representatives of the New York City fire department, police department, and United States Coast Guard’s Sector New York, which work together to keep the third largest port in the Unites States secure.



Since the World Trade Center attacks of September 11, 2001, federal and state agencies in the New York City area have worked together to streamline and integrate their emergency procedures, Coast Guard briefers told the Swedes.



The Swedish officers also received a tour of Marine 1, 343, the flagship of the Fire Depart New York’s fleet of boats. The number 343 in the boat’s name refers to the number of firefighters killed on Sept. 11, 2001.



The fire department regularly patrols 560 miles of New York City waterfront, they were told.



A team from the New York Police Department’s Emergency Service Unit explained how they work with the Coast Guard and fire department on the water.



“To meet both the NYPD and the fire department and how they describe how smooth and seamless it is to help out other agencies was eye opening,” said Cmdr. Bjorn Vilbern, assistant chief of staff for Sweden’s navy.



The Naval Militia’s Patrol Boat 440 regularly patrols the harbor to support the Coast Guard as part of the New York National Guard’s Joint Task Force-Empire Shield.



The 1,000- member New York National Guard state active-duty security force works with state, federal and city law enforcement.



The New York National Guard’s 24th Civil Support Team, whose members are trained to detect biological, chemical, and radiological weapons, conducted a demonstration of their maritime capabilities for the Swedish visitors.



The 24th CST loaded a utility terrain vehicle packed with gear on board Naval Militia Landing Craft 351 at the New York Police Department’s Harbor Charlie boat ramp. The Naval Militia boat, accompanied by a police department boat, unloaded the team onto Glen Island on Long Island Sound, to conduct a mission.



The level of cooperation between the agencies was impressive, according to the Swedish officers.



“We don't cooperate, as you do, with the firefighters, police, and Coast Guard. We are like lone wolves in the Swedish Armed forces,” said Staff Sgt. Fredrick Svensson, the executive officer of the patrol boat HMS Stolt.

“We do cooperate, but not as much as you do, one thing we can take is to start talking over the barriers,” he added.



“I knew the corporation was good, so I've heard before, but the level that has been presented for us is really amazing,” Vilbern said.



“I think this is a good example of how we can do it,” he added.



After observing operations in New York harbor, the Swedes flew across New York state, and watched the Coast Guard Auxiliary, Border Patrol, Naval Militia, New York State Police, and New York State Park Police, and the Niagara County Sheriff’s Department, work together in Exercise Empire Challenge.



The two-day drill’s scenario involved interdicting maritime drug smuggling across the water border with Canada. The conclusion was an on-water apprehension, as well as an arrest on land, with the help of the New York State Police and the Naval Militia’s new drone unit.



The Swedes witnessed a swift water rescue, a diving mission with the New York State Police dropping into the Niagara River from a helicopter. The training also included a Niagara County deputy repelling down a cliff to prepare a litter casualty for evacuation using a pulley system.



In both New York and in Niagara, the Swedish marines got to try their hands at the helm of Naval Militia patrol boats; Patrol Boat 440 in New York and Landing Craft 350 on the Niagara River.



Patrol Boat 440, which uses a computer controlled steering system and water jet propulsion, handled differently than the Swedish boats which use a mechanical steering system, Freeman said.



“You have to do smaller movements because it is more sensitive,” she said.



“We’re learning and hopefully we’re learning from each other as well,” Vilbern said.

