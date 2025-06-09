Outreach in Action: Promoting Student Health Through Sports and Wellness

ROTA, Spain (May 29, 2025)– U.S. Naval Hospital Rota partnered with David Glasgow Farragut Middle High School to host a mobile sports physical fair, providing nearly 150 student-athletes with annual physical exams in preparation for the upcoming school year.



In a true example of outreach and collaboration, the hospital team transformed the school gymnasium into a fully operational clinic, bringing all the necessary supplies and staff directly to the students. Over the course of the day, the team conducted physical assessments, ensuring that student athletes were medically cleared and ready for the upcoming school year.



In addition to physical exams, the event also featured a health fair attended by more than 200 students. The fair offered valuable information and resources on mental health, summer safety, nutrition tips, and physical fitness challenges, helping to promote a well-rounded approach to student wellness.



The Sports Rodeo is more than just a convenient way to complete physicals, it’s a powerful demonstration of U.S. Naval Hospital Rota’s commitment to community partnership and overall readiness. By working closely with Rota community schools, the hospital strengthens ties with families and ensures access to essential healthcare services right where they are needed most.



“Events like this make a real difference for parents and guardians,” said Lt. Cmdr Benjamin Fite, Medical Homeport Clinic Manager. “They reduce the need for extra appointments and time off work, while ensuring students are ready and healthy for the school year. It’s convenient, efficient, and centered on the needs of military families.”



NMRTC Rota serves as a force multiplier in Navy Medicine’s strategic global medical support mission throughout Europe, Africa, and the Middle East while also supporting operational readiness and maintaining a strategic repository of expertise at the Naval Hospital Rota Military Training Facility within the Iberian Peninsula.



Navy Medicine is represented by more than 44,000 highly-trained military and civilian health care professionals – provides enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea, and ashore.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2025 Date Posted: 06.10.2025 14:04 Story ID: 500211 Location: ROTA, ES Web Views: 18 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Outreach in Action: Promoting Student Health Through Sports and Wellness, by LCDR Alicia Sacks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.