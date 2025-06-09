Corps of Engineers seeks public comments on its Upper St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam Disposition Study

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is seeking public input on its recently completed draft disposition study for the Upper St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam, located in Minneapolis.



The Corps of Engineers disposition study and environmental assessment presents the results of whether the Upper St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam should be deauthorized or if the government-owned property should undergo disposal.



The study was performed to assess if the site is serving its authorized purpose, and, if not, whether sufficient federal interest exists for the federal government to continue to own, operate and maintain the project. The study also evaluated and compared the benefits, costs and impacts (positive or negative) of continued operation, maintenance, repair, replacement and rehabilitation, or lack thereof, of the project.



The Corps previously issued a draft integrated disposition study report and environmental assessment for this study in 2021, but due to subsequent changes in law and additional considerations, the Corps prepared this revised draft integrated disposition study report and environmental assessment that supersedes the prior draft.



The draft report and environmental assessment describing the study and environmental effects is available to the public and can be viewed and downloaded from the St. Paul District website at: https://www.mvp.usace.army.mil/Home/Public-Notices/.



Questions or comments on the report and environmental assessment will be accepted through July 14, 2025, and should be directed to MplsLocksDisposition@usace.army.mil. Please address all formal written correspondence on this project to the St. Paul District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Attention: Regional Planning and Environment Division North, 332 Minnesota Street, St. Paul, Minnesota, 55101.



The St. Paul District navigation program provides a safe, reliable, cost-effective and environmentally sustainable waterborne transportation system on the Upper Mississippi River for the movement of commercial goods and for national security needs.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2025 Date Posted: 06.10.2025 13:31 Story ID: 500206 Location: ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Corps of Engineers seeks public comments on its Upper St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam Disposition Study, by Elizabeth Stoeckmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.