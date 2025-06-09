U.S. Navy EOD, Canadian Clearance Divers Strengthen Maritime Readiness in Halifax

Courtesy Photo | HALIFAX, Nova Scotia - U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians from...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | HALIFAX, Nova Scotia - U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians from EOD Mobile Unit SIX and Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) Fleet Diving Unit (Atlantic) clearance divers conducted a weeklong bilateral training exercise in Halifax, June 2–6, focused on advancing Allied interoperability through unmanned systems, environmental diving, and underwater emergency response. The training brought together maritime EOD professionals from both nations to conduct unmanned maritime systems operations, underwater search and locate procedures, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) deployment, and emergency action drills, all while operating in real-world conditions in and around Halifax Harbor. see less | View Image Page

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia - U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians from EOD Mobile Unit SIX and Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) Fleet Diving Unit (Atlantic) clearance divers conducted a weeklong bilateral training exercise in Halifax, June 2–6, focused on advancing Allied interoperability through unmanned systems, mine countermeasures diving, and underwater emergency response.



The training brought together maritime EOD professionals from both nations to conduct unmanned maritime systems operations, underwater search and locate procedures, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) deployment, and emergency action drills, all while operating in real-world conditions in and around Halifax Harbor.



“Every aspect of this training - from the unmanned systems to the training dives - directly feeds into warfighting readiness,” said LT Hunter Stuyvesant, an Explosive Ordnance Disposal officer. “When we train together in complex environments, we build the trust and technical precision needed to be better, faster, and safer.”



Emergency action procedures were a key focus area throughout the week. Canadian and U.S. forces conducted training casualty response scenarios, including a simulated treatment of a U.S. dive casualty in the FDU(A)’s recompression chamber. These high-risk evolutions reinforced the importance of rapid decision-making and coordinated action under pressure - critical skills in the underwater domain.



“Working alongside the U.S. team reinforces the importance of shared procedures and mutual support in high-stakes environments,” said RCN Lt(N) Matt Hammond, Training Officer with FDU(A). “It’s about more than just sharing knowledge - it’s about developing trust that carries through to RCN and USN operational deployments.”



Unmanned Underwater Vehicle and ROV operations were conducted from Canadian platforms, with mixed crews sharing techniques for subsea navigation, hazard identification, and data collection. These remotely piloted systems augment EOD capabilities and provide an essential stand-off during high-risk reconnaissance and ordnance disposal missions.



The exercise highlighted the U.S. Navy EOD community’s maritime excellence, reinforcing its role in enabling sea control and joint force maneuver by clearing explosive hazards and ensuring safe access.



“Interoperability isn’t optional – it’s essential for operational success,” said Stuyvesant. “When we train together, we prepare to fight as one, and that cohesion is what deters threats and wins wars.”



As both nations look toward future maritime challenges, joint exercises like this solidify a shared commitment to readiness, innovation, and Allied strength in the maritime domain.



EOD Mobile Unit Six, a subordinate command of EOD Group Two, operates as part of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force, providing skilled, capable, and deployable maritime EOD and Navy Diver forces around the globe to support a range of operations.



For more information, visit https://www.necc.usff.navy.mil/eod/