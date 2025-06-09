Chaplain Leads Discussion on Love and Readiness During BSRT Event at Fort Barfoot

Photo By Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe | Chaplain (Capt.) Felix Chukwuma of the 380th Quartermaster Battalion preached love and...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe | Chaplain (Capt.) Felix Chukwuma of the 380th Quartermaster Battalion preached love and relationship during the Building Strong and Ready Teams (BSRT) session at Bulla Chapel, Fort Barfoot, Virginia, on June 7, 2025. Centered on the book The 5 Love Languages, the session focused on nurturing emotional and spiritual health, offering soldiers practical tools to better understand themselves and their relationships. Mojave Falcon is a multi-faceted, first-of-its-kind Army Reserve training exercise that integrates the Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX), National Training Center (NTC), Global Medic, Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise (QLLEX), Port Operations, and Nationwide Move (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Kanangwe, 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command). see less | View Image Page

FORT BARFOOT, VA. (June 7, 2025) — More than 400 Army Reserve soldiers participating in Mojave Falcon 2025gathered at Bulla Chapel for a Building Strong and Ready Teams (BSRT) session hosted by Chaplain (Capt.) Felix Chukwuma of the 380th Quartermaster Battalion.



The session addressed the question, “What happens to love after marriage?” Drawing from the book The 5 Love Languages by Gary Chapman, Chukwuma guided soldiers through a discussion focused on communication, relationship maintenance, and emotional well-being.



“This session wasn’t just about relationships. It was about readiness,” said Chukwuma. “When our soldiers are emotionally and spiritually sound, they’re stronger teammates, leaders, and individuals.”



Soldiers engaged with the material by reading from the book and discussing its themes with each other, sharing perspectives on how the concepts applied to their personal lives and professional environments.



To support the discussion, the Army provided each attendee with a free copy of The 5 Love Languages, encouraging continued reflection beyond the session.



Building Strong and Ready Teams (BSRT) is the revitalized version of the Army’s Strong Bonds program. According to the Office of the Chief of Chaplains, BSRT officially replaced Strong Bonds on Oct. 1, 2022, shifting from a focus solely on relationships to a broader emphasis on spiritual readiness and holistic health.



“When you are at peace with your family and your partner, you’ll work optimally and be happy to do your job,” said Chukwuma, emphasizing the connection between personal stability and professional performance.



Following the session, soldiers moved through the chow line and shared lunch, continuing conversations from the chapel. A group of soldiers paused to pose for a photo while waiting for their meal, reflecting the sense of participation and connection fostered during the event.



After the meal, Chukwuma interacted with soldiers, answering questions and continuing conversations from the session.



“Having fed them with the emotional and spiritual need, we are happy to feed them with physical food, and they seem happy to have it,” said Chukwuma.



As part of Mojave Falcon 2025, the BSRT session demonstrated that emotional readiness is as vital as physical preparedness. It ensures soldiers are equipped not just for the mission but for life.