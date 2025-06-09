NEDU Commemorates 50 Years of Diving Deep in the Ocean Simulation Facility in Panama City, Florida

PANAMA CITY, FL (May 23, 2023) – The Navy Experimental Diving Unit (NEDU) announced the 50th anniversary of its Ocean Simulation Facility (OSF) in Panama City, Florida. A cornerstone of diving research and development, the OSF has been instrumental in advancing the safety and effectiveness of Navy divers and special operations forces for half a century.



Originally established at the Washington Navy Yard in 1927 and relocated to Panama City, Florida, in 1973, the OSF represents a significant investment in the future of underwater operations. The facility's dedication on May 23, 1975, marked the beginning of a new era for NEDU, providing a state-of-the-art environment for simulating extreme ocean.



That mission endures today.



"For 50 years, the Ocean Simulation Facility has been a vital asset, enabling NEDU to conduct groundbreaking research in hyperbaric medicine, diving physiology, and underwater technology," said NEDU Commanding Officer CDR Dustin R. Cunningham, USN. "The OSF has been directly responsible for countless advancements that have improved the safety and operational capabilities of our divers, and we are proud to celebrate its enduring legacy."



NEDU commemorated this milestone during the Month of the Military Diver in Bay County, Florida.



The OSF is a complex system of hyperbaric chambers capable of simulating depths up to 2,250 feet of seawater. This allows NEDU researchers and active-duty divers to study the effects of pressure on the human body, test new diving equipment, and develop innovative diving procedures.



Over the years, the OSF has been used to: develop decompression schedules that minimize the risk of decompression sickness; evaluate the performance of new diving gases and life support systems; study the physiological effects of long-duration dives; train divers to operate in extreme underwater environments and support the development of cutting-edge underwater technologies.



"The OSF is more than just a collection of chambers; it is a hub of innovation, collaboration, and dedication," said NEDU Executive Director Jim Brawley. "Our team of civilian and military scientists, engineers, and divers is committed to pushing the boundaries of underwater exploration and ensuring that our warfighters have the best possible tools and knowledge to accomplish their missions."



About the Navy Experimental Diving Unit (NEDU):

Located in Panama City, Florida, NEDU conducts research, testing, and evaluation of diving and hyperbaric equipment, procedures, and systems to improve the safety and effectiveness of Navy divers and special operations forces.



NEDU is an echelon III command aligned to the Supervisor of Diving and Salvage, Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) and employs 150 military and civilians.





###

