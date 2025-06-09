USARC Employee Named AG Corps Civilian of the Year at 250th Anniversary Ball

FORT JACKSON, S.C. - During the Adjutant General’s Corps 250th Celebration and Ball on Friday, June 6, 2025, U.S. Army Reserve Command (USARC) employee Mr. Michael Heffernan was formally recognized as the Adjutant General’s Corps Civilian of the Year.



Mr. Heffernan, a former Navy Noncommissioned Officer and current Mail Assistant in the USARC G-1, was honored for his exemplary service and far-reaching contributions to the Army Reserve community.



Throughout the year, Mr. Heffernan has overseen the processing of thousands of mail items and package deliveries supporting USARC and its subordinate commands. In addition to his primary duties, he led a major overhaul of the command’s printing and duplication services, introducing a Standard Operating Procedure that boosted efficiency and generated over $100,000 in annual cost savings.



Beyond his technical contributions, Mr. Heffernan has provided direct support to deploying Postal Platoons, offering hands-on training and postal expertise. He also played a key role in security and OPSEC workshops and supported Soldier and Family readiness events, consistently going above and beyond his assigned responsibilities.



His dedication, professionalism, and impact on Army Reserve operations exemplify the highest standards of civilian service within the AG Corps.

