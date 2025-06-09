31st LRS: The Middleman

AVIANO AIR BASE, Italy — The 31st Fighter Wing is an operational powerhouse and formidable combat force, but its strength does not stand alone. Behind the scenes, powering the mission with precision and grit, is the essential 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron. Their work is not flashy, but without their expertise and relentless support, the mission simply does not move.

“We are like a director for a stage play,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Patrick Harris, 31st LRS logistics planner. “The average person does not know who they are, but they are the ones making sure everyone knows where they need to be and when. If everything goes smoothly, that person gets forgotten about.”

The 31st LRS supports a broad range of operations, from daily sustainment to high-level events including presidential visits, NATO exercises and short-notice deployments. Whether coordinating logistics for a temporary duty location or moving supplies in support of real-world contingencies, the 31st LRS ensures everyone and everything gets where they need to be, on-time and on-target.

“Normally a squadron primarily interacts with itself, such as the security forces and fighter squadrons,” said Harris. “However, we get the opportunity to interact with every unit on this base. Anytime there is a movement with munitions, pilots, security forces and so forth, we touch almost every mission.”

Without the 31st LRS, coordination across units would break down. Cargo would not arrive on time, aircrafts would be improperly loaded and troops would be left behind. These logistical nightmares are what the 31st LRS works tirelessly to prevent. Despite the small size of their team, the squadron faces the same level of tasks as larger bases, such as Ramstein Air Base, Germany. This often leads to a ripple-effect on the junior enlisted Airmen who must establish themselves in leadership roles and adapt quickly to meet the call of real-time challenges.

“At Aviano AB, we have fewer people handling a high-operation tempo than other installations,” said Harris. “It pushes you to grow fast. We are constantly refining our processes and working smarter to meet mission demands.”

While the spotlight often shines on the tip of the spear, it is the hand that guides it that makes the mission count. The 31st LRS guarantees Aviano AB personnel are where they need to be to accomplish the mission to return with honor.

