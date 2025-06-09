Vermont Soldier brings mountain expertise to NATO training in North Macedonia

Photo By Maj. Joe Legros | U.S. Army Pfc. Jenifer Calzaretta, assigned to Alpha Company, 3rd Battalion, 172nd...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Joe Legros | U.S. Army Pfc. Jenifer Calzaretta, assigned to Alpha Company, 3rd Battalion, 172nd Infantry Regiment, (Mountain), 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), Vermont National Guard, poses for a photo while demonstrating climbing equipment during a static display event in Kavadarci, North Macedonia, June 1, 2025. The static display was a community outreach event connecting local citizens with military forces from Albania, Austria, Italy, Montenegro, North Macedonia and the U.S, all joined together for training at exercise Immediate Response 2025. Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Joe Legros) see less | View Image Page

KRIVOLAK, North Macedonia – Among the thousands of troops participating in Immediate Response 2025, one soldier stands out—not for rank or years of military experience, but for the expertise she brings from her civilian life to the rugged mountains of North Macedonia.



U.S. Army Pfc. Jenifer Calzaretta, assigned to Alpha Company, 3rd Battalion, 172nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain), 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (86th IBCT), Vermont National Guard, joined the military just one month before her 38th birthday. Now, for the first time, she finds herself training in North Macedonia, where she and her fellow soldiers are working alongside members of the Armed Forces of North Macedonia during one of NATO’s premier military exercises.



"I graduated basic training and went straight into the mountain unit," said Calzaretta. "While I'm relatively new to the military, my civilian experience as a climbing instructor comes in handy and made the transition into a mountain unit much easier."



Calzaretta is here as a participant in Immediate Response 2025, part of the greater Defender series of exercises, featuring multinational training in the Balkan region of Europe.



Her expertise in navigating rugged terrain is particularly valuable during the exercise, which focuses on live-fire drills, airborne and amphibious operations, as well as chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) training. For mountain soldiers, terrain mastery is critical, and Calzaretta brings a unique skill set to the multinational training environment.



"I'm also a 240B gunner, so I'm not afraid of a physical challenge," she added. "I'm the only enlisted female in Alpha Company, and everyone has way more military experience, but they value my expertise on the mountain. Together, I'm excited to build a lethal mountain force with the North Macedonians."



Training alongside NATO forces, including troops from Albania, Austria, Italy, Montenegro, North Macedonia and the U.S, Immediate Response 2025 is designed to test NATO’s readiness and operational coordination, including responses to cyberattacks. For soldiers like Calzaretta, it's an opportunity to forge lasting bonds with allied forces and enhance multinational readiness in complex operational environments.



“Immediate Response 25 is a joint exercise involving eight partners and allies,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight, adjutant general of the Vermont National Guard. “It truly validated not only the training value of Krivolak Training Area, but the interoperability of our forces as we become better together.”



The National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program between North Macedonia and the Vermont National Guard has been going strong since 1993. Along with the relationship, the two military forces also share similar mountainous topographies, enabling the sharing of best practices in areas such as climbing, mountaineering and cold weather survival.



Spread throughout the Balkan region for the exercise, the 86th IBCT also conducted mountain operations together with the Hellenic Armed Forces, including on Greece’s most famous peak, Mt. Olympus.



With her civilian and military experience converging in North Macedonia, Calzaretta embodies the spirit of the Citizen-Soldier, proving the kind of leadership, adaptability and expertise which extends far beyond time spent in uniform.



As Immediate Response 2025 progresses, Clazaretta and her fellow soldiers continue honing their skills, ensuring they are prepared for real-world challenges in dynamic, unpredictable terrain.



About the 86th IBCT

The 86th IBCT includes units in six states, including Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Colorado. The brigade's mission is to provide a trained and ready mountain IBCT capable of deploying anywhere in the world, under any climactic conditions, to conduct decisive action when directed by appropriate command authority. The 86th IBCT frequently utilizes the Army Mountain Warfare School in Jericho, Vermont, to train in individual military mountaineering skills so the entire brigade can be skilled in such warfare.



About Defender 2025

Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict.