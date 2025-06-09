Hough takes over as RFAAP’s commander

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. Marie Hough, left, receives the Radford Army Ammunition Plant's command flag...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. Marie Hough, left, receives the Radford Army Ammunition Plant's command flag from Col. Collin Keenan, the commander of the Pine Bluff Arsenal during a change of command ceremony on June 5. Observing are Lt. Col. Adrien Humphreys, far right, RFAAP's outgoing commander, and Christopher Reaves, the command sergeant major for the Joint Munitions Command. see less | View Image Page

RADFORD, Va. — The Radford Army Ammunition Plant has a new commander.



Lt. Col. Marie Hough accepted the responsibilities during a change of command ceremony on June 5, and she replaces Lt. Col. Adrien Humphreys.



Hough’s assignment before taking command of RFAAP was as the Chief of Operations for the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.



In 1997, Hough began her Army career. Ten years later, Hough commissioned through Officer Candidate School at Fort Benning, Georgia, and her initial assignment as a Chemical Officer was with the 2-17th Cavalry Regiment at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, where she deployed as the Squadron Chemical Officer in support of Operation Enduring Freedom from 2007-08. Two other past assignments include Commander, Intelligence and Sustainment Company, U.S. Army Europe, Heidelberg, Germany; and Commander Direct Commission Course, 3-11 Infantry Battalion, OCS, Fort Benning, Georgia.



“Marie has completed multiple command level, and operational chemical, biological assignments since her commissioning,” said Col. Collin Keenan, the commander of the Pine Bluff Arsenal. “Likewise, her civil and professional military education, coupled with her expertise and leadership at various levels of command, has unquestionably prepared her to lead Radford Army Ammunition Plant.



“Marie, you have a very important mission ahead of you,” added Keenan, who officiated the ceremony. “By diligently focusing on establishing priorities, empowering your new team, and fostering a positive and winning mindset among the workforce, I’m confident you will build upon the incredible reputation Radford enjoys in this community and throughout our Army today.”



Hough has earned a Master of Science in environmental management from Webster University, St. Louis, Missouri, and a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Chaminade University of Honolulu, Hawaii.



“I believe our strength as an organization is deeply intertwined with the strength of our community. We are not separate entities, but rather vital parts of the same fabric,” Hough said. “As we move forward, I am committed to fostering strong relationships, actively participating in community initiatives, and ensuring our presence is a positive and supportive force for all."



RFAAP, a subordinate installation of JMC, provides America's warfighters with superior performing propellants, energetics, and munitions to enable engagement and destruction of targets with total confidence.



JMC provides the joint forces with ready, reliable, and lethal munitions at the speed of war, sustaining global readiness. JMC is the logistics integrator for life-cycle management of ammunition and provides a global presence of technical support to combat units wherever they are stationed or deployed.