Commander, U.S. Transportation Command meets Republic of Korea defense leaders

U.S. Transportation Command spokesperson Navy Capt. John Fage provided the following readout:



On June 9–10, Air Force Gen. Randall Reed, commander of U.S. Transportation Command, visited the Republic of Korea as part of a multi-nation Indo-Pacific trip focused on advancing logistics coordination and regional mobility planning.



Reed met with Adm. Kim Myung-soo, chairman of the Republic of Korea Joint Chiefs of Staff; Army Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and United States Forces Korea; and other senior leaders in the region. Discussions addressed combined and joint military mobility and contested logistics across the peninsula.



Topics included modernization of Korean-flagged shipping procedures, infrastructure upgrades at Jinhae Ammunition Port, and mobility training. Leaders also discussed logistics access, command-and-control integration, and alliance coordination required to sustain operations under pressure.



Reed also held follow-up discussions with Brig. Gen. Hyunseok Bang, commander of ROK Transportation Command, continuing a dialogue begun during Bang’s visit to USTRANSCOM headquarters in May.

