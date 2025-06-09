Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commander, U.S. Transportation Command meets Republic of Korea defense leaders

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.10.2025

    Story by Jonathan Stefanko 

    U.S. Transportation Command     

    U.S. Transportation Command spokesperson Navy Capt. John Fage provided the following readout:

    On June 9–10, Air Force Gen. Randall Reed, commander of U.S. Transportation Command, visited the Republic of Korea as part of a multi-nation Indo-Pacific trip focused on advancing logistics coordination and regional mobility planning.

    Reed met with Adm. Kim Myung-soo, chairman of the Republic of Korea Joint Chiefs of Staff; Army Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and United States Forces Korea; and other senior leaders in the region. Discussions addressed combined and joint military mobility and contested logistics across the peninsula.

    Topics included modernization of Korean-flagged shipping procedures, infrastructure upgrades at Jinhae Ammunition Port, and mobility training. Leaders also discussed logistics access, command-and-control integration, and alliance coordination required to sustain operations under pressure.

    Reed also held follow-up discussions with Brig. Gen. Hyunseok Bang, commander of ROK Transportation Command, continuing a dialogue begun during Bang’s visit to USTRANSCOM headquarters in May.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 08:11
    Story ID: 500176
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, U.S. Transportation Command meets Republic of Korea defense leaders, by Jonathan Stefanko, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download