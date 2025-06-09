70 Years of Global Health: International Military Veterinary Summit Strengthens Alliances & Force Protection

Photo By Michelle Thum | U.S. Army Public Health Command Europe hosted the 70th International Military...... read more read more Photo By Michelle Thum | U.S. Army Public Health Command Europe hosted the 70th International Military Veterinary Summit in Ettal, Germany, 17 to 23 May, bringing together more than 120 members from 19 partner nations. The event served as a critical platform for veterinary training and international collaboration. see less | View Image Page

Ettal, Germany – U.S. Army Public Health Command Europe hosted the 70th International Military Veterinary Summit bringing together more than 120 members from 19 partner nations. The event in Ettal, Germany, from 17 to 23 May, served as a critical platform for veterinary training and international collaboration.



IMVS, a cornerstone of military veterinary medicine for seven decades, has evolved significantly since its inception in 1952 at Chiemsee, Germany. Initially focused on food safety, the summit now addresses a broad spectrum of issues vital to Force Health Protection. This year’s theme, “Veterinary Partnerships, the Foundation for Building Capacity Across Borders,” underscored the importance of collaborative solutions to global health challenges.



Attendees included the Commanding General of Medical Readiness Command Europe, the President of the American Veterinary Medical Association, and the U.S. Army Veterinary Corps Chief, alongside Public Health Command Europe Command Team members, veterinarians and Veterinary Corps Chiefs from numerous partner nations.



The summit fostered interoperability through critical information sharing and the advancement of shared standards in areas like disease surveillance, food safety, animal and zoonotic disease control.



Presentations and discussions covered a wide range of topics, from combating transboundary animal diseases and investigating foodborne illnesses to rapid rabies risk assessment, Canine Leishmaniasis, Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, and water supply quality.



In his opening remarks, Public Health Command Europe commander Col. Paul Lang, highlighted the evolution of the U.S. Army Veterinary Corps from its initial focus on food inspection to its current multifaceted role in force protection, global health engagement, biomedical research, and partner capacity building. Lang stressed that the veterinary profession is not simply about treating animals, but about “safeguarding readiness, preventing disease, and strengthening alliances.”



Several attendees highlighted the lasting value of the IMVS and the benefits of international collaboration.



Col. Niels Neilson, the Veterinary Corps Chief for the Danish Armed Forces Medical Command, an attendee since 2006, emphasized the practical benefits of the event. “We all struggle with the same tasks,” Neilson explained. “Meeting and discussing how each country is handling them proves beneficial for all of us. If a Danish veterinarian and a US veterinarian meet in Afghanistan, it’s easier if we go with the same approach.”



The Chief of the Veterinary Support Branch in Slovakia, Col. Jozef Nemeth, noted the importance of networking and knowledge exchange.

“Seeing what other nations are doing and we are not, allows us to implement that in our country,” Nemeth said, adding that even informal interactions during coffee breaks provide valuable learning opportunities, particularly for junior officers. Given Slovakia’s proximity to Ukraine, he was particularly interested in presentations regarding veterinary role 2 capabilities.



The 70th IMVS reaffirmed the enduring importance of international collaboration in addressing shared health security challenges. By fostering knowledge sharing, strengthening partnerships, and promoting interoperability, the summit laid a strong foundation for continued success in protecting both military personnel and global public health.