African militaries, U.S. Naval forces discuss maritime security

The third annual Africa Maritime Forces Summit is scheduled to take place in Mauritius from June 23-27, 2025.



The summit seeks to bring together senior leaders from African maritime forces, naval infantries, and militaries, alongside international partners, to address critical maritime security challenges facing the African continent. Co-hosted by U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa, and the Commandant of the National Coast Guard of Mauritius, this year’s summit marks a significant milestone by unifying the Navy’s AMFS and the Marine Corps’ Naval Infantry Leaders Symposium–Africa into a single, comprehensive platform.



Recognizing the increasing threats to Africa’s vital waterways – including piracy, illegal fishing, smuggling, and terrorism – AMFS 2025 will focus on the strategically important West Indian Ocean region. Discussions will center on identifying and assessing security threats, strengthening regional cooperation, enhancing capacity building, promoting sustainable maritime practices, and exploring technological innovations to improve maritime domain awareness and response capabilities.



“AMFS is an annual event and a vital component to bolster African-led initiatives to counter maritime insecurity. We’re building on years of successful collaboration and looking to foster burden-sharing across all partners,” said U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Robert Sofge, Jr., Commander MARFOREUR/AF. “This commitment strengthens regional resilience and fosters a truly collaborative approach to maritime security.”



The outcomes of AMFS will contribute to building resilient institutions and fostering a secure and prosperous maritime future for Africa, while securing vital U.S. interests and national security.



For more information about AMFS please contact U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Zachary Leauthardt at Zachary.leuthardt@usmc.mil.

